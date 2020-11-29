Colour Detection Sensor Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Colour Detection Sensor Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Colour Detection Sensor market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Colour Detection Sensor market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The color sensor detects the color of the surface, usually in the RGB scale. Color is the result of interaction between a light source, an object, and an observer. Color sensors have a variety of applications including detection of the environment, choosing the right product and sorting. There are different types of colour detection sensors: brightness, contrast, luminescence, RGB, print mark sensors.

Colour Detection Sensor market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Colour Detection Sensor market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Molecular Luminescence Sensors Account for Significant Market Share

– Luminescence sensors detect visible and non-visible marks that illuminate when using ultraviolet (UV) light. Fluorescent material and marks are reliably detected independently of their pattern, colors, or surface conditions on any material.

– They respond to materials, such as paints, greases, inks, and adhesives that have luminescent tracers. The tracers emit light in the visible spectrum when stimulated by a UV light source.

– Luminescence-based sensing applications range from agriculture to biology, including medicine and environmental care, which indicates the importance of this technique as a detection tool.

– Many commonly used packaging and production materials use luminescent tracers as a means of providing presence verification. Among these materials are adhesives, gums, films, inks, and greases. Since many of these materials are clear or nearly clear, other types of sensors are not suitable for reliable verification.

North America to Account for the Largest Market Share

– The United States dominates the market, owing to its expertise in technology-driven aspects. According to the International Trade Administration, the United States is a major global producer of industrial automation equipment, broadly defined as the hardware and components used to automate systems in manufacturing or industrial settings.

– Moreover, rising capital expenditures in industries, such as automotive, oil & gas, and power, are fuelling the demand for industrial automation and are also boosting the associated automation markets, including color detection sensors.

– With this support, the United States leads the market with the automation of various processes in the industries, increasing demand from end users, such as packaging, food & beverage, petrochemical, hardware, chemical, and textile.

– Furthermore, smart color cameras and smart color sensors both have progressed a lot in the past several years in the United States. Starting with smart color sensors, this technology has made big gains. Not only do they have a greater color resolution, but many manufacturers also offer versions of these sensors that can give calibrated RGB color results.

– Additionally, the leading players in the market have a strong presence in the United States. Their efforts in the development of color sensors contribute significantly to the market. For instance, Rockwell automation Inc. engages in improving its sensors portfolio by innovating smart sensors offered by the company. Moreover, its photoelectric sensors are recognized as the most robust in industrial automation.

Colour Detection Sensor Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Colour Detection Sensor market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Colour Detection Sensor including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Colour Detection Sensor Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Process Automation across Various Industries

4.3.2 Increased use of Color Sensors in Smartphones

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Higher Initial Costs

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Technology Snapshot

4.7.1 Industrial Automation

4.7.2 Consumer Electronics

4.7.3 Fluid and Gas Analysis

4.7.4 Lighting and Digital Signage

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Brightness Sensor

5.1.2 Contrast Sensor

5.1.3 Molecular Luminescence Sensor

5.1.4 RGB Sensor

5.1.5 Printed Mark Sensor

5.1.6 Other Types

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Food & Beverage

5.2.2 Medical

5.2.3 Chemical

5.2.4 Textile

5.2.5 Automotive

5.2.6 Factory Automation

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of The World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Sick AG

6.1.2 EMX Industries Inc

6.1.3 InfraTec GmbH

6.1.4 CTi Automation

6.1.5 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.6 ASTECH GmbH

6.1.7 Banner Engineering

6.1.8 Keyence Corporation

6.1.9 Baumer Atlas

6.1.10 HiTechnic Products

6.1.11 Ams AG

6.1.12 Datalogic S.p.A

6.1.13 Omron Corporation

6.1.14 SensoPart Industriesensorik GmbH

6.1.15 Jenoptik AG

6.1.16 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

6.1.17 Balluff GmbH

6.1.18 Pepperl+Fuchs

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

