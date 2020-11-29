Commercial Aircraft After Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Commercial Aircraft After Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Commercial Aircraft After market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Commercial Aircraft After market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

The study of commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market is classified based on the component type into airframe, engine, interior, cockpit systems, and other component types. The other component types include smaller parts and components used in the landing gear systems, fuel systems, electrical systems, oxygen systems, and hydraulic systems.

Commercial Aircraft After market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Commercial Aircraft After market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

The Narrow-body Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Globally, narrow-body or single aisle aircraft are the most widely used aircraft by airlines. The growth in LCC business model has further fueled the growth of the narrow-body aircraft. As the airlines seek to increase their connectivity and market presence, new routes are being introduced. The increasing landing and takeoffs of narrow-body aircraft are increasing the wear and tear of the aircraft, thereby, increasing the demand for narrow-body aftermarket parts market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region currently has the highest market share and is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. This is primarily due to increasing air travel in countries, like India, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, and Taiwan, with approximately 6,600 aircraft in service by the beginning of 2018. The leading MRO service providers, airlines, and governments are collaborating to develop this region as a MRO hub for the aviation industry. For instance, Revima, the French APU and landing gear MRO specialist, has begun the construction of the new landing gear overhaul facility in Chonburi, Thailand for Airbus A320, Boeing 737, and ATR family aircraft. The company has invested about USD 30 million and aims to have the facility fully certified and ready by the first quarter of 2020. Such initiatives by the global players may generate demand for spare parts, thereby, driving the commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market.

Detailed TOC of Commercial Aircraft After Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Aircraft Type

5.1.1 Narrow-body

5.1.2 Wide-body

5.1.3 Regional Jet

5.2 Component Type

5.2.1 Airframe

5.2.2 Engine

5.2.3 Interior

5.2.4 Cockpit Systems

5.2.5 Other Component Types

5.3 Parts

5.3.1 MRO Parts

5.3.2 Rotable Replacement Parts

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 France

5.4.2.3 Germany

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.3 Nigeria

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aventure Aviation

6.4.2 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.3 United Technologies Corporation

6.4.4 Meggitt PLC

6.4.5 Parker Hannifin Corporation

6.4.6 General Electric

6.4.7 Moog Inc.

6.4.8 GKN Aerospace

6.4.9 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

6.4.10 Michelin

6.4.11 Bombardier Inc.

6.4.12 The Boeing Company*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

