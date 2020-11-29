Commercial Aircraft FADEC Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Commercial Aircraft FADEC Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Commercial Aircraft FADEC market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Commercial Aircraft FADEC market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The market study of commercial aircraft Full Authority Digital Engine Controls (FADEC) includes the following segments.

Commercial Aircraft FADEC market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Commercial Aircraft FADEC market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Turbofan Segment to Experience the Highest Growth during the Forecast Period

Turbofan segment of the market currently has the highest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing turbofan aircraft procurements by the airlines as they offer higher efficiencies over long distances at higher speeds. The aerospace giants, Boeing and Airbus, manufacture and sell turbofan commercial aircraft only, with 806 and 800 aircraft deliveries in 2018 and this number is expected to further increase in the coming future. The increasing air travel along with the need for fuel-efficient aircraft by airlines is expected to drive the demand for this segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Region to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth in the FADEC market in this region is propelled by the fast-growing aviation industry in China and India. Also, the countries like Indonesia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, and Vietnam are propelling this growth due to on-going investment in the aviation industry by public and private companies and growth of tourism in this region. The ever-growing commercial aviation is propelling the growth of FADEC systems in this region.

Detailed TOC of Commercial Aircraft FADEC Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Engine Type

5.1.1 Turbofan

5.1.2 Turboprop

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Latin America

5.2.2.1 Brazil

5.2.2.2 Mexico

5.2.2.3 Rest of Latin America

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Europe

5.2.4.1 United Kingdom

5.2.4.2 Germany

5.2.4.3 France

5.2.4.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.4 Iran

5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 FADEC International

6.2.2 Honeywell International Inc.

6.2.3 United Technology Corporation

6.2.4 Memscap

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

