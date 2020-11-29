Commercial Robotics Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Commercial Robotics Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Commercial Robotics market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Commercial Robotics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Robotics play a crucial role in commercial applications, with many core operations being managed by robots. The commercial robotics market has been witnessing huge demand since the past decade, owing to the rising convergence of robotics and artificial intelligence including planning and search, probabilistic inference, localization, tracking and control, all with a focus on robotics. Moreover, commercial robots are available in various type that can be used in many application.

Commercial Robotics market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Commercial Robotics market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Drones in Military and Defense to Offer Huge Opportunity for Commercial Robotics Market

– Military robot automation of the defense process is the next wave of military evolution. As automated systems and networking complement the Internet, communication is facilitated on a global basis. Over the past decade, there have been increasing levels of investment in surveillance and security in the defense sector.

– From 2017, the US military and its partners started expanding their use of drones, turning them for logistical purposes, like resupply while expanding their abilities to defend against enemy drones.

– The UAVs and drones are increasingly being adopted in the defense & military sector worldwide owing to their benefits, such as enemy tracking, use in war zones in reconnaissance of unknown areas or buildings, and force protection and to assist in searches for lost or injured soldiers, as well as a real-time view of various missions.

– Thus, with the increase in defense spending globally and advancements in technology, military and defense account for a significant share in the commercial robotics market.

North America to Dominate the Market

– The North American region is set to lead the market for commercial robotics due to the widespread acceptance of the infrastructure required for the adoption of commercial robotic systems.

– The steady technological advancement of the healthcare sector in North America is a major driver for the commercial robotics market in the region. The U.S being home to some of the largest players in the market and being a pioneer in the adoption of surgical robots is one of the primary factors that has influenced the growth during the past decade.

– The defence & security sector also accounts for a significant portion of the demand for robotics in the region, as developed countries in these regions have focused on military modernization in the recent past. However, the airborne drones have seen a phenomenal increase in their application because of its heavy usage in security and surveillance.

– In 2016, the Pentagon, the Department of Defence in the U.S. had deployed drones to spy over U.S. territory for non-military missions over the past decade. These factors have increased the demand for security robots in North America.

