Composite Fabrication Technologies Market: New Investment Opportunities Emerge to Augment Segments in Sector by 2023

The global market for composite manufacturing equipment should grow from $6.1 billion in 2018 to $9.0 billion by 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

The report focuses on equipment used to transform composite materials into finished products or subassemblies such as aircraft wings, wind turbine blades, automotive components. It does not include equipment used to produce the composite materials themselves, such as carbon fibers.

Report Includes:

– 35 data tables and 18 additional tables

– An overview of the global composite fabrication market

– Analyses of composite fabrication market size, and global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Detailed overview of composite fabrication technologies and discussion of their drivers, restrains and opportunities

– Information on nanocomposites, prepreg machinery and pultrusion and description of their potential applications

– Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the market, including Accudyne Engineering & Equipment Co., CMET, GEBE2 Productique, Hewlett-Packard, Pultrex Ltd. and Stratasys

Summary

The global market for all types of equipment used in composites fabrication was worth an estimated $REDACTED billion in 2017. The market is projected to exceed $REDACTED billion in 2018 and $REDACTED billion in 2023, a CAGR of REDACTED% between 2018 and 2023.

Forming and lay-up equipment account for the bulk of the market, i.e., REDACTED% in 2017, decreasing slightly to REDACTED% by 2023. Equipment for producing semi-finished products represent close to REDACTED% of the market, and curing and finishing equipm ent the remainder.

Scope of Report:

Reasons for Doing This Study

The global market for all types of equipment used in composites fabrication was worth an estimated $REDACTED billion in 2017. The market is projected to exceed $REDACTED billion in 2018 and $REDACTED billion in 2023, a CAGR (of REDACTED% between 2018 and 2023. The composites themselves, were worth an estimated $REDACTED billion in 2017 and is forecast to approach $REDACTED billion by 2023. Driven by the introduction of new typesof composite materials, and new composite applications, the demand for equipment used to fabricatethese composites into finished products, parts and sub-assemblies is evolving rapidly. Manufacturersand users of composite fabrication equipment need to understand these trends in order to plan successfully for the future.