Composite Repair Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The Composite Repair market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Composite Repair market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Composite Repair market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Composite Repair market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace and Defense to Lead the Growth of Composite Repair Market

– Composite material is witnessing rapidly increasing demand from the aerospace industry. The use of composite materials in commercial transport aircraft is massive because reduced airframe weight enables better fuel economy, and therefore lowers operating costs.

– Increasing composite content in new generation commercial aircraft, such as Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A350, is likely to drive the composite repair market in the coming years. In Boeing 787, composite materials constitute almost 50% by weight.

– The rising air traffic in the Middle-East and Asia-Pacific regions is also likely to spur the demand for commercial and passenger aircrafts, with increasing focus on tourism and travel.

– The consumption of aramid fiber has increased not only in aerospace but also in the defense vertical. Owing to the increasing investments in the defense industry, the growth in consumption of these fibers is expected to continue at a significant rate in the next 10 years. Countries, like China, the United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia, India, Japan, and France, are gradually increasing their aerospace & defense budgets, due to the resurgence of global security threats.

– Due to aforementioned factors, aerospace and defense is expected to drive the demand for composite repair over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Composite Repair Market

– Asia-Pacific has been projected to lead the global composite repair market due to strong government initiatives focusing on a cleaner environment, thereby, implanting wind energy turbines.

– Asia-Pacific is likely to invest up to USD 250 billion on solar and wind energy projects by 2025.

– In India, defense manufacturing has improved, and the country has increased its export of defense equipment including Cheetah helicopters to countries, such as Afghanistan, Indonesia, Nepal, Vietnam, South Korea, Myanmar, Israel, Russia, etc. The ISRO is also rapidly developing space crafts.

– This is likely to drive the composite repair market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. With multinational companies taking interest in the countries in Asia-Pacific, and the governments supporting the aerospace industry, the demand for composite repair is likely to flourish in this region also.

– These factors are likely to boost the composite repair in the Asia-Pacific region.

Detailed TOC of Composite Repair Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Investment in Rehabilitation of Old Structures

4.2.2 Cost Saving Associated With Composite Structure Repair

4.2.3 Increasing Use of Composites in Aerospace and Defense Industry

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 INTRODUCTION of Self-Healing Composites

4.3.2 Other Restraints

4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Structural

5.1.2 Semi-structural

5.1.3 Cosmetic

5.2 Process

5.2.1 Hand Lay-up

5.2.2 Vacuum Infusion

5.2.3 Autoclave

5.2.4 Others

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Aerospace & Defense

5.3.2 Wind Energy

5.3.3 Automotive

5.3.4 Marine

5.3.5 Construction

5.3.6 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Colaborations and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Air France KLM Group

6.4.2 Boeing Company

6.4.3 Composite Technology Inc.

6.4.4 Clock Spring Company, Inc.

6.4.5 Crawford Composites, LLC

6.4.6 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (HAECO)

6.4.7 Lufthansa Technik Ag.

6.4.8 Milliken Infrastructure Solutions, LLC

6.4.9 Team Inc.

6.4.10 The IKM Group

6.4.11 T.D. Williamson, Inc.

6.4.12 WR Composites

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Automation of Composite Repair

