Computed Tomography Scanner Market By Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Regional Growth, Major Key Players, Technology and Industry Trends till 2026

According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the Computed Tomography Scanner Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.

The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the Computed Tomography Scanner Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.

The market research report Computed Tomography Scanner Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the Computed Tomography Scanner Market, that include:

• Recent Developments/Updates

• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

• Competitive News Feed Analysis

• Industry Regulatory Changes

Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.

The key players profiled in the research study of Computed Tomography Scanner Market include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

GE Healthcare (U.S.)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Siemens aG (Germany)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Shenzhen anke High-tech Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong)

accuray Incorporated (U.S.)

PlanMED (Finland)

The study on the global Computed Tomography Scanner Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Computed Tomography Scanner Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global Computed Tomography Scanner Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Computed Tomography Scanner Market.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Computed Tomography Scanner Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Computed Tomography Scanner Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Computed Tomography Scanner Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Low-slice Scanners (< 64 slices)

1.4.3 Medium-slice Scanners (64 slices)

1.4.4 High-slice Scanners (>64 slices)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Computed Tomography Scanner Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oncology

1.5.3 Cardio and Vascular

1.5.4 Neurology

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Computed Tomography Scanner Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Computed Tomography Scanner Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Computed Tomography Scanner Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Computed Tomography Scanner Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Computed Tomography Scanner, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Computed Tomography Scanner Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Computed Tomography Scanner Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Computed Tomography Scanner Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Computed Tomography Scanner Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanner Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanner Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanner Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanner Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanner Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanner Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanner Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Computed Tomography Scanner Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Computed Tomography Scanner Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Computed Tomography Scanner Production by Regions

4.1 Global Computed Tomography Scanner Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanner Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanner Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Computed Tomography Scanner Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Computed Tomography Scanner Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Computed Tomography Scanner Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Computed Tomography Scanner Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Computed Tomography Scanner Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Computed Tomography Scanner Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Computed Tomography Scanner Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Computed Tomography Scanner Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Computed Tomography Scanner Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Computed Tomography Scanner Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Computed Tomography Scanner Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Computed Tomography Scanner Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Computed Tomography Scanner Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanner Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanner Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanner Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Computed Tomography Scanner Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Computed Tomography Scanner Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Computed Tomography Scanner Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Computed Tomography Scanner Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Computed Tomography Scanner Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Computed Tomography Scanner Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Computed Tomography Scanner Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Computed Tomography Scanner Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Computed Tomography Scanner Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Computed Tomography Scanner Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Computed Tomography Scanner Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Computed Tomography Scanner Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Computed Tomography Scanner Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Computed Tomography Scanner Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Computed Tomography Scanner Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Computed Tomography Scanner Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Computed Tomography Scanner Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Computed Tomography Scanner Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Computed Tomography Scanner Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Computed Tomography Scanner Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Computed Tomography Scanner Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

8.1.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Corporation Information

8.1.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Overview

8.1.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Product Description

8.1.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Related Developments

8.2 GE Healthcare (U.S.)

8.2.1 GE Healthcare (U.S.) Corporation Information

8.2.2 GE Healthcare (U.S.) Overview

8.2.3 GE Healthcare (U.S.) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 GE Healthcare (U.S.) Product Description

8.2.5 GE Healthcare (U.S.) Related Developments

8.3 Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

8.3.1 Toshiba Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

8.3.2 Toshiba Corporation (Japan) Overview

8.3.3 Toshiba Corporation (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Toshiba Corporation (Japan) Product Description

8.3.5 Toshiba Corporation (Japan) Related Developments

8.4 Siemens AG (Germany)

8.4.1 Siemens AG (Germany) Corporation Information

8.4.2 Siemens AG (Germany) Overview

8.4.3 Siemens AG (Germany) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Siemens AG (Germany) Product Description

8.4.5 Siemens AG (Germany) Related Developments

8.5 Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

8.5.1 Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) Corporation Information

8.5.2 Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) Overview

8.5.3 Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) Product Description

8.5.5 Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) Related Developments

8.6 Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

8.6.1 Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

8.6.2 Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) Overview

8.6.3 Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) Product Description

8.6.5 Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) Related Developments

8.7 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

8.7.1 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Corporation Information

8.7.2 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Overview

8.7.3 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Product Description

8.7.5 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Related Developments

8.8 Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China)

8.8.1 Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China) Corporation Information

8.8.2 Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China) Overview

8.8.3 Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China) Product Description

8.8.5 Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China) Related Developments

8.9 Medtronic plc (Ireland)

8.9.1 Medtronic plc (Ireland) Corporation Information

8.9.2 Medtronic plc (Ireland) Overview

8.9.3 Medtronic plc (Ireland) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Medtronic plc (Ireland) Product Description

8.9.5 Medtronic plc (Ireland) Related Developments

8.10 Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong)

8.10.1 Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong) Corporation Information

8.10.2 Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong) Overview

8.10.3 Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong) Product Description

8.10.5 Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong) Related Developments

8.11 Accuray Incorporated (U.S.)

8.11.1 Accuray Incorporated (U.S.) Corporation Information

8.11.2 Accuray Incorporated (U.S.) Overview

8.11.3 Accuray Incorporated (U.S.) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Accuray Incorporated (U.S.) Product Description

8.11.5 Accuray Incorporated (U.S.) Related Developments

8.12 PlanMED (Finland)

8.12.1 PlanMED (Finland) Corporation Information

8.12.2 PlanMED (Finland) Overview

8.12.3 PlanMED (Finland) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 PlanMED (Finland) Product Description

8.12.5 PlanMED (Finland) Related Developments

8.13 Koning Corporation (U.S.)

8.13.1 Koning Corporation (U.S.) Corporation Information

8.13.2 Koning Corporation (U.S.) Overview

8.13.3 Koning Corporation (U.S.) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Koning Corporation (U.S.) Product Description

8.13.5 Koning Corporation (U.S.) Related Developments

8.14 Carestream Health Inc. (U.S.)

8.14.1 Carestream Health Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

8.14.2 Carestream Health Inc. (U.S.) Overview

8.14.3 Carestream Health Inc. (U.S.) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Carestream Health Inc. (U.S.) Product Description

8.14.5 Carestream Health Inc. (U.S.) Related Developments

8.15 PointNix Co. Ltd (South Korea)

8.15.1 PointNix Co. Ltd (South Korea) Corporation Information

8.15.2 PointNix Co. Ltd (South Korea) Overview

8.15.3 PointNix Co. Ltd (South Korea) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 PointNix Co. Ltd (South Korea) Product Description

8.15.5 PointNix Co. Ltd (South Korea) Related Developments

9 Computed Tomography Scanner Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanner Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Computed Tomography Scanner Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Computed Tomography Scanner Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Computed Tomography Scanner Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Computed Tomography Scanner Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Computed Tomography Scanner Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Computed Tomography Scanner Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Computed Tomography Scanner Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Computed Tomography Scanner Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Computed Tomography Scanner Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Computed Tomography Scanner Sales Channels

11.2.2 Computed Tomography Scanner Distributors

11.3 Computed Tomography Scanner Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Computed Tomography Scanner Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Computed Tomography Scanner Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Computed Tomography Scanner Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

