Connected Street Lights Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The IoT enabled connected street lights cut costs and support the deployment of smart city applications. Smart street lights enable the city officials to increase and decrease illumination levels at different times of the day or night and also in response to weather events. Cities can also use it to develop follow-me strategies in which the street lights are turned on only in response to specific pedestrian or vehicle activity.

Connected Street Lights market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Connected Street Lights market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Investments in Smart Cities to Drive the Market

– With the expanding population around the globe, an increase in people living in urban areas, including the overall growth of urban population (81% of the total population that is living in cities) is one of the major drivers for the adoption of smart and intelligent solutions.

– The primary reason behind the growth of modern cities – smart cities is the need for an effective solution for managing city resources. Governments across various countries are collaborating and partnering with each other in order to transform into a collaborative and integrated service delivery model from the traditional silo-based model.

– As the connected street lights market is directly related to the number of smart city projects, more the number of smart cities around the world would result in higher demand for connected street lights.

– For instance, the central government of India has approved a budget of USD 7.8 billion to be spent over a five-year period from 2015 – 2020 on smart cities initiatives, in 100 designated cities in India, to promote cities that provide core infrastructure and give a decent quality of life to its citizens.

North America to Witness a Huge Demand for Connected Street Lights

– The North American region currently holds the largest market share in the market and is expected to witness strong growth in demand for connected street lights during the forecast period.

– The North American region also provides a suitable environment for startups and SMEs, with favorable government regulations and compliance. Owing to this, enterprises are growing rapidly in the North American region and witnessing a heavy demand for the connected street lights and thus driving the market.

– The major trends responsible for the increased growth of Connected Street Lights in the North American region include the growing adoption of Li-Fi networked communication technology and the increasing number of cities across the United States and Canada are starting to implement smart traffic projects.

– Additionally, the growth is significant, due to the high concentration of government initiatives that majorly drive the connected street lights markets.

