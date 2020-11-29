Construction Equipment Rental Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Construction Equipment Rental Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Construction Equipment Rental market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Construction Equipment Rental market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245258

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Construction Equipment Rental Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245258

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Construction Equipment Rental market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Construction Equipment Rental market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Construction Equipment Rental market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

The Excavators Sub-segment is Expected to Dominat the Earthmoving Equipment Segment

The excavators sub-segment in the global construction equipment rental market was valued at USD 28.07 billion in 2018.

Excavators are typically of two types, namely wheeled excavators and crawler excavators. Among them, crawler excavators occupied a major share of more than 70% of the global excavator rental market in 2017.

As most rental companies purchased low-cost crawler excavators over high cost wheeled excavators, because the former equipment offered high stability for digging operations on rough or uneven terrains, compared to that of wheeled excavators.

However, the operating cost of wheeled excavators have been less compared to that of crawler excavators, as the wearing out of crawlers’ undercarriages and their replacing or refurbishing are an expensive and time-consuming task. Thus, some regions have started to adopt wheeled excavators in construction projects since 2010.

Europe ranks the highest in the usage of wheeled excavators compared to the United States. As most of the work done in Europe takes place in urbanized areas, while in the United States work projects majorly included clearing land and digging.

While, in Asia-Pacific and Middle-East & Africa, the usage of excavators covered more than 55% of the total construction equipment rental demand during 2015-2017. In the above regions, a majority of the excavators used were crawler-types and very few operations in construction job sites preferred wheeled excavators, especially compact wheeled excavators.

With growing infrastructure developments across the globe, the need for excavators was evident in almost every construction project. Thus, many rental companies across the globe continuously invest in purchasing new excavators to keep the average age of its excavator fleet at a potential of 2 to 3 years, to satisfy a wide customer demand, who are looking for advanced and efficient excavators.

For instance, Theisen Baumaschinen Mietpark GmbH & Co KG, one of the leading construction equipment rental companies in Germany, has recently purchased 32 new wheeled (12 units) and crawler excavators (20 units) from Doosan in 2018, to strengthen its rental equipment fleet for regional Theisen centers across Germany and in Vienna (Austria).

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Construction Equipment Rental Market

The Asia-Pacific construction equipment rental market dominated the global market, with a market share of 36.70% in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is one of the largest markets that witnessed a boom in construction and infrastructural development, because of the growing emphasis by governments on developing infrastructure for a sustainable economy. This region has witnessed growth in the number of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), airports, metro construction, highway constructions, dams, hydroelectric projects, etc., in order to sustain high-level industrial activities, better connectivity, and growing energy demand. As a result, many international players are beginning to invest, and are setting up manufacturing facilities and distribution centers in the region to meet the growing demand and to capture the regional market. Construction machinery manufacturers, such as Liebherr, Caterpillar, Hitachi, and Sumitomo Corporation, offering rental services now face intense competition from numerous domestic and regional players, owing to competitive pricing and the availability of technologically advanced equipment.

Construction Equipment Rental Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Construction Equipment Rental market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Construction Equipment Rental including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245258

Detailed TOC of Construction Equipment Rental Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Overview

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Trends (Including Autonomous and Connected Equipment Trends)

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Earthmoving Equipment

5.1.1.1 Backhoe

5.1.1.2 Loaders

5.1.1.3 Excavators

5.1.1.4 Other Earthmoving Equipment

5.1.2 Material Handling

5.1.2.1 Cranes

5.1.2.2 Dump Trucks

5.2 By Drive Type

5.2.1 IC Engine

5.2.2 Hybrid Type

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific (including ASEAN Countries)

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Companies Market Share Analysis

6.1.1 INTRODUCTION

6.1.2 Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Cramo Plc

6.2.2 HSS Hire Group Plc

6.2.3 Herc Rentals Inc.

6.2.4 CNH Industrial

6.2.5 Liebherr International AG

6.2.6 Caterpillar

6.2.7 Sumitomo Corp.

6.2.8 Hitachi Construction Machinery (Hitachi Group)

6.2.9 Ashtead Group Plc

6.2.10 Kanamoto Co. Ltd

6.2.11 H&E Equipment Services Inc.

6.2.12 Ramirent plc

6.2.13 Loxam

6.2.14 United Rentals Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 Price Variation Analysis of Construction Rental Equipment

9 Analysis on Replacement Rate of Construction Rental Equipment

10 Disclaimer

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Steam Espresso Machines Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Methylal Market Size | Global Manufacturers 2020 Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025

Exterior Industrial Doors Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Mechanical Puller Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co

Low-voltage Interface Relay Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026

Combustion Flame Thermal Spray Coating Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026

Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co

Chlorine-containing Disinfectant Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Organic Potting Soil Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Denim Fabric Market Share: 2020 Global Status of Key Players, Emerging Trends, Growth Overview, Development Size and Revenue Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Technically Specified Rubber Market Share: 2020 Global Status of Key Players, Emerging Trends, Growth Overview, Development Size and Revenue Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co