Containerized Data Center Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

A containerized data center is defined as a type of modular data center that is incorporated into standard shipping containers or similar containers. The containers are fabricated with all the components of a data center, including cooling, power, and racks.

Containerized Data Center market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Containerized Data Center market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Mobility and Scalability Solutions is Driving the Market Growth

-For more than 40% of organizations, scalability was one of the top challenges faced. Scalability provides the users with the building blocks to add capacity to their systems, in timely intervals and pay-as-you-grow. This capacity-on-demand approach allows organizations to meet the fluctuating demands quickly.

-It also helps manage capital expenditure costs and maintain higher operating efficiencies. This enables organizations to adopt new technologies with a forecast of very few months in advance, instead of years of planning.

-Building a data center environment doesn’t just depend on the scaling ability. Better results will be obtained when the data center is agile and scalable. Many new companies deploying data center strategies are starting with these systems to experiment and explore the potential.

-As the use of data centers in organizations is increasing significantly, easy scalability provided by adding additional blocks and easy plugin capabilities are supporting the market growth. The markets, such as Brazil and India, that are experiencing high growth and penetration, are looking for scalable solutions.

North America to Hold the Largest Share in the Global Containerized Data Center Market

– North America is one of the first regions to adopt these systems, with many companies in the region deploying these data centers in the United States. Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, which were the first companies to deploy this technology, established containerized data centers in the United States.

– Many major players in the market, including IBM, HPE, and Cisco, have focused on the United States. Thus, the penetration of containerized data centers in North America has been strong over the past few years.

– The high technology awareness and focus on cost-effective scaling have driven the market growth in the United States. Many companies in the data center industry have entered the US containerized data center market and expanded globally.

– However, the North American market is retreating, with many consumers moving toward modular data centers. North American consumers are demanding higher flexibility and increased customization. With the containerized data centers offering limited flexibility, the demand for modular data centers has been high.

