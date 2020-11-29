Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Content Delivery Network (CDN) market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

A content delivery network (CDN) refers to a distributed group of servers which provides quick delivery of internet content. A content delivery network (CDN) enables the transfer of different features required for loading internet content such as HTML pages, javascript files, images, and videos. Moreover, CDN helps to handle large internet traffic by diverting the users to different servers, thereby load is distributed efficiently.CDN helps to provide solutions and services to different end-user verticals.

Content Delivery Network (CDN) market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Content Delivery Network (CDN) market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Media Delivery is Expected to Have a Significant Market Share

– The total world population using the internet stands at 56.3%, which is responsible for the growing online content. With the advent of 4K/UHD televisions, high definition supporting smart gadgets and improving connectivity are rising the expectations among the viewers for high-quality content.

– Many media organizations are making a transition toward digital distribution model. These transitions present a great market opportunity for CDN vendors. CDN vendors are increasingly focusing on the techniques for web performance optimization, in order to cater to the mobile and dynamic content requirements.

– The amount of mobile traffic for media-related services accounted for about 45%, which is further expected to increase. The need for content to be mobile-compatible is further expected to increase, owing to the expected growth of consumed data to about 4.5 GB per month, which is now at an amount of 900 MB on average.

– The data volume of CDN is increasing due to the advent of Peer-to-peer technology (p2p), 5G, Wearable Devices, IoT, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and much more technological innovation.

North America Holds the Largest Share in Content Delivery Network Market

– North America has a high internet penetration rate, which is expected to aid the growth of content in that region. With the presence of the market leaders and early adoption of technologies across various end-user verticals, North America stood as the leading regional market and is expected to continue its dominance, over the forecast period.

– The number of viewers for online gaming content has also been increasing consistently. The growth of gaming video content has also been increasing, which is further contributing to the growth of CDN around the world.

– In the United States, the usage of Paytv has also been reducing and increasing number of consumers have been identified to prefer online media content to Paytv. Off late, cord cutting has been accelerating and about 22.2 million cord cutting are expected to be done in the coming years, emphasizing the shift toward on-demand content.

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Content Delivery Network (CDN) including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Increasing Online Users, Per-Capita Online Consumption, And Demand for High -Quality Video Content Drives Growth

4.5.2 Growing Demand From Online Gaming Industries Adding Market Growth

4.6 Market Restraints

4.6.1 Larger Organisations Tending to Build Their Own CDNs

4.6.2 Bandwidth Concerns Particularly in Developing and Undeveloped Economies

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solution and Service

5.1.1 Media Delivery

5.1.2 Cloud Security

5.1.3 Web Performance

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Media and Entertainment

5.2.2 Advertising

5.2.3 E-Commerce

5.2.4 Healthcare

5.2.5 Business and Financial Services

5.2.6 Research and Education

5.2.7 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amazon Web Services Inc.

6.1.2 Akamai Technologies Inc.

6.1.3 Google LLC.

6.1.4 Verizon Digital Media Services (Oath Inc.)

6.1.5 Limelight Networks Inc.

6.1.6 CDNetworks Co. Ltd

6.1.7 Fastly Inc.

6.1.8 StackPath LLC

6.1.9 Edgemesh Inc.

6.1.10 Tata Communications

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

