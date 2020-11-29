Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Power Industry to Dominate the Market

– The power industry is the major consumer of cooling water chemicals, as it consumes a high amount of water for industrial purposes. Power industries, such as thermal and nuclear plants, often use seawater for cooling and are equipped with anti-corrosion heat exchange equipment.

– The demand for power has been consistently increasing over the years particularly in countries like China and the United States.

– The demand for cooling water treatment chemicals is increasing, particularly in open-recirculating (in cooling towers), closed-loop, and once-thru systems, in order to maximize the heat transfer efficiency in the heat exchange equipment.

– The increasing number of nuclear plants across the world, coupled with the need to maintain the existing plants, is expected to augment the usage of cooling water treatment chemicals.

– Hence, the power industry is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the aforementioned reasons.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific cooling water treatment chemicals market is growing at a high rate owing to high demand from countries like China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia.

– Economic growth, industrialization, rising environmental awareness, and government support are the major factors that contribute to the attractiveness of the market in the region.

– China is the largest and fastest growing market for water treatment chemicals in Asia-Pacific owing to the huge and fast-growing markets in China which are supported by government funding.

– Countries like Malaysia and Indonesia are also expected to witness a significant demand for cooling water treatment chemicals owing to the increasing number of power plants.

– Hence, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Accelerating Growth of the Power Industry

4.1.2 Growing Popularity of Zero-liquid Blowdown

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Awareness About Cooling Water Treatment

4.2.2 Increasing Popularity of Chlorine Alternatives

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Corrosion Inhibitor

5.1.2 Scale Inhibitor

5.1.3 Biocide

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 Chemistry

5.2.1 Basic Chemicals (Chlorine, Ozone, Hypo, HCl,H2SO4, HEDP)

5.2.2 Blended/Specialty Chemicals

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Power

5.3.2 Steel & Metal

5.3.3 Oil & Gas

5.3.4 Chemicals & Petrochemical

5.3.5 Textile & Dye Industry

5.3.6 Sugar Mills

5.3.7 Pulp & Paper

5.3.8 Food & Beverages

5.3.9 Institutional

5.3.10 Pharmaceutical

5.3.11 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 France

5.4.3.3 United Kingdom

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Ecolab

6.4.2 Solenis

6.4.3 Veolia Water Technologies

6.4.4 Metito

6.4.5 Suez

6.4.6 BWA Water Additives

6.4.7 Ion Exchange (India) Ltd

6.4.8 Kurita

6.4.9 Thermax

6.4.10 Wetico

6.4.11 Buckman

6.4.12 AES Arabia Ltd

6.4.13 Improchem

6.4.14 BASF SE

6.4.15 Kemira Oyj

6.4.16 DowDuPont

6.4.17 ChemTreat Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Shifting Focus Toward the Usage of Green Chemicals

