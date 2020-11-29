Copper Stranded Wire Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Copper Stranded Wire Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Copper Stranded Wire market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Copper Stranded Wire market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Copper Stranded Wire market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Copper Stranded Wire market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Copper Stranded Wire market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from the Construction Industry

– Copper stranded wires are used for electric supply and can be installed at both the residential and industrial level. One of the major end users for the copper stranded market is the construction industry.

– In the construction industry, infrastructure is the major contributor for the market demand of copper stranded wires.

– Increasing investment on the construction of infrastructure in Middle East & Africa is expected to boost the demand for copper stranded wires.

– In 2018, the Global Infrastructure Hub announced an investment of USD 1 trillion to be spent in African countries, over the next 22 years.

– In 2019, the energy ministry of Saudi Arabia announced that it is seeking for an investment of USD 425 billion from the private sector to be spent on infrastructure and industrial development, through the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, in the next 10 years.

– Therefore, the growing investments are expected to drive the market studied during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Demand in Asia-Pacific

– China is expected to dominate the demand for the copper stranded wire market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. China has been the leading investor in infrastructure, worldwide, over the past few years.

– China also invested around USD 274 billion on 3,485 infrastructure projects across the world, by 2018. This growing investment in infrastructure is likely to boost the demand for copper stranded wire, during the forecast period.

– The automotive industry of China is also witnessing positive growth, which is expected to drive the demand for copper stranded wire.

– China’s energy sector is also thriving, owing to the high demand for energy. The rapidly growing industrial sector is one of the key factors driving the energy demand in China.

– Furthermore, countries, such as India and Japan have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied. This is expected to further drive the demand for the copper stranded wire market over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Copper Stranded Wire Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Energy Requirement

4.1.2 Developments of Products with More Flexible and Functional Application

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Loss of Energy due to Proximity Effect

4.2.2 Expensive to Manufacture

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geometry

5.1.1 Bunched

5.1.2 Concentric

5.1.3 Other Geometries (Compressed, Rope, etc.)

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Construction

5.2.2 Energy

5.2.3 Transportation

5.2.4 Electronics and Telecommunication

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Alan Wire Company

6.4.2 Alfanar Group

6.4.3 General Cable Corporation

6.4.4 Nexans

6.4.5 Owl Wire & Cable LLC

6.4.6 Pacific Electric Wire and Cable Co. Ltd

6.4.7 Polycab Wires Pvt Ltd

6.4.8 Prysmian Group

6.4.9 Sarkuysan

6.4.10 Southwire Company LLC

6.4.11 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

6.4.12 Superior Essex

6.4.13 W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Litz Wire for High-frequency Transformers

7.2 Increasing Usage in Infrastructure, Telecommunications, Energy,etc., Activities in Emerging Economies

