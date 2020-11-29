COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis – Air-Cooled Generators Market 2020-2026

According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the Air-Cooled Generators Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.

The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the Air-Cooled Generators Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.

The market research report Air-Cooled Generators Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the Air-Cooled Generators Market, that include:

• Recent Developments/Updates

• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

• Competitive News Feed Analysis

• Industry Regulatory Changes

Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.

The key players profiled in the research study of Air-Cooled Generators Market include:

GE

Siemens

aNDRITZ

ansaldo Energia

Brush

Shanghai Electric

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Toshiba

Harbin Electric

Bzd

WEG

Power-M

BHEL

The study on the global Air-Cooled Generators Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Air-Cooled Generators Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global Air-Cooled Generators Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Air-Cooled Generators Market.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Air-Cooled Generators Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Air-Cooled Generators Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Air-Cooled Generators Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 2-Pole Air-Cooled Generators

1.4.3 4-Pole Air-Cooled Generators

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Air-Cooled Generators Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Gas Turbine Power Plant

1.5.3 Steam Turbine Power Plant

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Air-Cooled Generators Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Air-Cooled Generators Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Air-Cooled Generators Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Air-Cooled Generators Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Air-Cooled Generators, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Air-Cooled Generators Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Air-Cooled Generators Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Air-Cooled Generators Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Air-Cooled Generators Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Air-Cooled Generators Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Air-Cooled Generators Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Air-Cooled Generators Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Air-Cooled Generators Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Air-Cooled Generators Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Air-Cooled Generators Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Air-Cooled Generators Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Air-Cooled Generators Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Air-Cooled Generators Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Air-Cooled Generators Production by Regions

4.1 Global Air-Cooled Generators Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Air-Cooled Generators Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Air-Cooled Generators Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Air-Cooled Generators Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Air-Cooled Generators Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Air-Cooled Generators Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Air-Cooled Generators Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Air-Cooled Generators Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Air-Cooled Generators Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Air-Cooled Generators Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Air-Cooled Generators Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Air-Cooled Generators Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Air-Cooled Generators Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Air-Cooled Generators Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Air-Cooled Generators Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Air-Cooled Generators Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Air-Cooled Generators Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Air-Cooled Generators Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Air-Cooled Generators Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Air-Cooled Generators Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Air-Cooled Generators Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Air-Cooled Generators Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Air-Cooled Generators Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Air-Cooled Generators Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Air-Cooled Generators Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Air-Cooled Generators Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Air-Cooled Generators Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Air-Cooled Generators Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Air-Cooled Generators Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Air-Cooled Generators Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Air-Cooled Generators Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Air-Cooled Generators Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Air-Cooled Generators Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Air-Cooled Generators Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Air-Cooled Generators Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Air-Cooled Generators Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Air-Cooled Generators Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Air-Cooled Generators Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Air-Cooled Generators Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Air-Cooled Generators Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 GE

8.1.1 GE Corporation Information

8.1.2 GE Overview

8.1.3 GE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 GE Product Description

8.1.5 GE Related Developments

8.2 Siemens

8.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.2.2 Siemens Overview

8.2.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Siemens Product Description

8.2.5 Siemens Related Developments

8.3 ANDRITZ

8.3.1 ANDRITZ Corporation Information

8.3.2 ANDRITZ Overview

8.3.3 ANDRITZ Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 ANDRITZ Product Description

8.3.5 ANDRITZ Related Developments

8.4 Ansaldo Energia

8.4.1 Ansaldo Energia Corporation Information

8.4.2 Ansaldo Energia Overview

8.4.3 Ansaldo Energia Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Ansaldo Energia Product Description

8.4.5 Ansaldo Energia Related Developments

8.5 Brush

8.5.1 Brush Corporation Information

8.5.2 Brush Overview

8.5.3 Brush Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Brush Product Description

8.5.5 Brush Related Developments

8.6 Shanghai Electric

8.6.1 Shanghai Electric Corporation Information

8.6.2 Shanghai Electric Overview

8.6.3 Shanghai Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Shanghai Electric Product Description

8.6.5 Shanghai Electric Related Developments

8.7 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

8.7.1 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Corporation Information

8.7.2 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Overview

8.7.3 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Product Description

8.7.5 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Related Developments

8.8 Toshiba

8.8.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

8.8.2 Toshiba Overview

8.8.3 Toshiba Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Toshiba Product Description

8.8.5 Toshiba Related Developments

8.9 Harbin Electric

8.9.1 Harbin Electric Corporation Information

8.9.2 Harbin Electric Overview

8.9.3 Harbin Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Harbin Electric Product Description

8.9.5 Harbin Electric Related Developments

8.10 Bzd

8.10.1 Bzd Corporation Information

8.10.2 Bzd Overview

8.10.3 Bzd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Bzd Product Description

8.10.5 Bzd Related Developments

8.11 WEG

8.11.1 WEG Corporation Information

8.11.2 WEG Overview

8.11.3 WEG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 WEG Product Description

8.11.5 WEG Related Developments

8.12 Power-M

8.12.1 Power-M Corporation Information

8.12.2 Power-M Overview

8.12.3 Power-M Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Power-M Product Description

8.12.5 Power-M Related Developments

8.13 BHEL

8.13.1 BHEL Corporation Information

8.13.2 BHEL Overview

8.13.3 BHEL Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 BHEL Product Description

8.13.5 BHEL Related Developments

8.14 Fuji Electric

8.14.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

8.14.2 Fuji Electric Overview

8.14.3 Fuji Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Fuji Electric Product Description

8.14.5 Fuji Electric Related Developments

9 Air-Cooled Generators Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Air-Cooled Generators Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Air-Cooled Generators Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Air-Cooled Generators Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Air-Cooled Generators Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Air-Cooled Generators Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Air-Cooled Generators Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Air-Cooled Generators Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Air-Cooled Generators Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Air-Cooled Generators Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Air-Cooled Generators Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Air-Cooled Generators Sales Channels

11.2.2 Air-Cooled Generators Distributors

11.3 Air-Cooled Generators Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Air-Cooled Generators Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Air-Cooled Generators Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Air-Cooled Generators Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

