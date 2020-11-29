COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis – Carbonated Beverage Market 2020-2026

According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the Carbonated Beverage Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.

The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the Carbonated Beverage Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.

The market research report Carbonated Beverage Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the Carbonated Beverage Market, that include:

• Recent Developments/Updates

• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

• Competitive News Feed Analysis

• Industry Regulatory Changes

Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.

The key players profiled in the research study of Carbonated Beverage Market include:

The Coca-Cola Company

Cott

Nestea

Faygo

PepsiCo

Jones Soda

ajegroup

Corporacin Jose R. Lindley S.a.

Embotelladora Don Jorge S.a.C.

Britvic

Hamoud Boualem

Drinko

Tru Blu Beverages

Trend Drinks

Schweppes australia

The study on the global Carbonated Beverage Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Carbonated Beverage Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global Carbonated Beverage Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Carbonated Beverage Market.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carbonated Beverage Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Carbonated Beverage Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cola

1.4.3 Lemon

1.4.4 Orange

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Retail

1.5.3 Wholesale

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Carbonated Beverage Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Carbonated Beverage, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Carbonated Beverage Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Carbonated Beverage Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Carbonated Beverage Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Carbonated Beverage Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Carbonated Beverage Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Carbonated Beverage Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Carbonated Beverage Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Carbonated Beverage Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Carbonated Beverage Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Carbonated Beverage Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Carbonated Beverage Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Carbonated Beverage Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Carbonated Beverage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Carbonated Beverage Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Carbonated Beverage Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Carbonated Beverage Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Carbonated Beverage Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Carbonated Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Carbonated Beverage Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Carbonated Beverage Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Carbonated Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Carbonated Beverage Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Carbonated Beverage Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Carbonated Beverage Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Carbonated Beverage Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Carbonated Beverage Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Carbonated Beverage Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Carbonated Beverage by Country

6.1.1 North America Carbonated Beverage Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Carbonated Beverage Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Carbonated Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Carbonated Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Carbonated Beverage by Country

7.1.1 Europe Carbonated Beverage Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Carbonated Beverage Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Carbonated Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Carbonated Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Carbonated Beverage by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Carbonated Beverage Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Carbonated Beverage Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Carbonated Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Carbonated Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Carbonated Beverage by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Carbonated Beverage Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Carbonated Beverage Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Carbonated Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Carbonated Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Beverage by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Beverage Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Beverage Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 The Coca-Cola Company

11.1.1 The Coca-Cola Company Corporation Information

11.1.2 The Coca-Cola Company Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 The Coca-Cola Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 The Coca-Cola Company Carbonated Beverage Products Offered

11.1.5 The Coca-Cola Company Related Developments

11.2 Cott

11.2.1 Cott Corporation Information

11.2.2 Cott Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Cott Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Cott Carbonated Beverage Products Offered

11.2.5 Cott Related Developments

11.3 Nestea

11.3.1 Nestea Corporation Information

11.3.2 Nestea Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Nestea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Nestea Carbonated Beverage Products Offered

11.3.5 Nestea Related Developments

11.4 Faygo

11.4.1 Faygo Corporation Information

11.4.2 Faygo Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Faygo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Faygo Carbonated Beverage Products Offered

11.4.5 Faygo Related Developments

11.5 PepsiCo

11.5.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

11.5.2 PepsiCo Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 PepsiCo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 PepsiCo Carbonated Beverage Products Offered

11.5.5 PepsiCo Related Developments

11.6 Jones Soda

11.6.1 Jones Soda Corporation Information

11.6.2 Jones Soda Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Jones Soda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Jones Soda Carbonated Beverage Products Offered

11.6.5 Jones Soda Related Developments

11.7 Ajegroup

11.7.1 Ajegroup Corporation Information

11.7.2 Ajegroup Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Ajegroup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Ajegroup Carbonated Beverage Products Offered

11.7.5 Ajegroup Related Developments

11.8 Corporación Jose R. Lindley S.A.

11.8.1 Corporación Jose R. Lindley S.A. Corporation Information

11.8.2 Corporación Jose R. Lindley S.A. Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Corporación Jose R. Lindley S.A. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Corporación Jose R. Lindley S.A. Carbonated Beverage Products Offered

11.8.5 Corporación Jose R. Lindley S.A. Related Developments

11.9 Embotelladora Don Jorge S.A.C.

11.9.1 Embotelladora Don Jorge S.A.C. Corporation Information

11.9.2 Embotelladora Don Jorge S.A.C. Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Embotelladora Don Jorge S.A.C. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Embotelladora Don Jorge S.A.C. Carbonated Beverage Products Offered

11.9.5 Embotelladora Don Jorge S.A.C. Related Developments

11.10 Britvic

11.10.1 Britvic Corporation Information

11.10.2 Britvic Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Britvic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Britvic Carbonated Beverage Products Offered

11.10.5 Britvic Related Developments

11.12 Drinko

11.12.1 Drinko Corporation Information

11.12.2 Drinko Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Drinko Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Drinko Products Offered

11.12.5 Drinko Related Developments

11.13 Tru Blu Beverages

11.13.1 Tru Blu Beverages Corporation Information

11.13.2 Tru Blu Beverages Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Tru Blu Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Tru Blu Beverages Products Offered

11.13.5 Tru Blu Beverages Related Developments

11.14 Trend Drinks

11.14.1 Trend Drinks Corporation Information

11.14.2 Trend Drinks Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Trend Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Trend Drinks Products Offered

11.14.5 Trend Drinks Related Developments

11.15 Schweppes Australia

11.15.1 Schweppes Australia Corporation Information

11.15.2 Schweppes Australia Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Schweppes Australia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Schweppes Australia Products Offered

11.15.5 Schweppes Australia Related Developments

11.16 Nexba

11.16.1 Nexba Corporation Information

11.16.2 Nexba Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Nexba Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Nexba Products Offered

11.16.5 Nexba Related Developments

11.17 Parker’s Organic

11.17.1 Parker’s Organic Corporation Information

11.17.2 Parker’s Organic Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Parker’s Organic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Parker’s Organic Products Offered

11.17.5 Parker’s Organic Related Developments

11.18 Arctic Ocean Food Co.

11.18.1 Arctic Ocean Food Co. Corporation Information

11.18.2 Arctic Ocean Food Co. Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Arctic Ocean Food Co. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Arctic Ocean Food Co. Products Offered

11.18.5 Arctic Ocean Food Co. Related Developments

11.19 Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.

11.19.1 Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.19.2 Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. Products Offered

11.19.5 Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Carbonated Beverage Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Carbonated Beverage Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Carbonated Beverage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Carbonated Beverage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Carbonated Beverage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Carbonated Beverage Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Carbonated Beverage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Carbonated Beverage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Carbonated Beverage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Carbonated Beverage Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Carbonated Beverage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Carbonated Beverage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Carbonated Beverage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Carbonated Beverage Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Carbonated Beverage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Carbonated Beverage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Carbonated Beverage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Carbonated Beverage Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Beverage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Carbonated Beverage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Carbonated Beverage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Carbonated Beverage Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Carbonated Beverage Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Carbonated Beverage Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

