COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis – Carbonated Beverage Market 2020-2026

According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the Carbonated Beverage Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.
The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the Carbonated Beverage Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.
Request Free Sample Report at https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=QY2768
The market research report Carbonated Beverage Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.
Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the Carbonated Beverage Market, that include:
• Recent Developments/Updates
• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis
• Competitive News Feed Analysis
• Industry Regulatory Changes
Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.
The key players profiled in the research study of Carbonated Beverage Market include:
The Coca-Cola Company
Cott
Nestea
Faygo
PepsiCo
Jones Soda
ajegroup
Corporacin Jose R. Lindley S.a.
Embotelladora Don Jorge S.a.C.
Britvic
Hamoud Boualem
Drinko
Tru Blu Beverages
Trend Drinks
Schweppes australia
The study on the global Carbonated Beverage Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Carbonated Beverage Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.
The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global Carbonated Beverage Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Carbonated Beverage Market.
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=QY2768
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Carbonated Beverage Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Carbonated Beverage Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Cola
1.4.3 Lemon
1.4.4 Orange
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Retail
1.5.3 Wholesale
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Carbonated Beverage Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Carbonated Beverage, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Carbonated Beverage Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Carbonated Beverage Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Carbonated Beverage Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Carbonated Beverage Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Carbonated Beverage Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Carbonated Beverage Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Carbonated Beverage Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Carbonated Beverage Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Carbonated Beverage Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Carbonated Beverage Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Carbonated Beverage Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Carbonated Beverage Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Carbonated Beverage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Carbonated Beverage Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Carbonated Beverage Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Carbonated Beverage Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Carbonated Beverage Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Carbonated Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Carbonated Beverage Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Carbonated Beverage Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Carbonated Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Carbonated Beverage Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Carbonated Beverage Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Carbonated Beverage Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Carbonated Beverage Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Carbonated Beverage Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Carbonated Beverage Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Carbonated Beverage by Country
6.1.1 North America Carbonated Beverage Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Carbonated Beverage Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Carbonated Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Carbonated Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Carbonated Beverage by Country
7.1.1 Europe Carbonated Beverage Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Carbonated Beverage Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Carbonated Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Carbonated Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Carbonated Beverage by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Carbonated Beverage Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Carbonated Beverage Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Carbonated Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Carbonated Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Carbonated Beverage by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Carbonated Beverage Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Carbonated Beverage Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Carbonated Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Carbonated Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Beverage by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Beverage Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Beverage Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 The Coca-Cola Company
11.1.1 The Coca-Cola Company Corporation Information
11.1.2 The Coca-Cola Company Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 The Coca-Cola Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 The Coca-Cola Company Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
11.1.5 The Coca-Cola Company Related Developments
11.2 Cott
11.2.1 Cott Corporation Information
11.2.2 Cott Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Cott Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Cott Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
11.2.5 Cott Related Developments
11.3 Nestea
11.3.1 Nestea Corporation Information
11.3.2 Nestea Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Nestea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Nestea Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
11.3.5 Nestea Related Developments
11.4 Faygo
11.4.1 Faygo Corporation Information
11.4.2 Faygo Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Faygo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Faygo Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
11.4.5 Faygo Related Developments
11.5 PepsiCo
11.5.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information
11.5.2 PepsiCo Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 PepsiCo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 PepsiCo Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
11.5.5 PepsiCo Related Developments
11.6 Jones Soda
11.6.1 Jones Soda Corporation Information
11.6.2 Jones Soda Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Jones Soda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Jones Soda Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
11.6.5 Jones Soda Related Developments
11.7 Ajegroup
11.7.1 Ajegroup Corporation Information
11.7.2 Ajegroup Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Ajegroup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Ajegroup Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
11.7.5 Ajegroup Related Developments
11.8 Corporación Jose R. Lindley S.A.
11.8.1 Corporación Jose R. Lindley S.A. Corporation Information
11.8.2 Corporación Jose R. Lindley S.A. Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Corporación Jose R. Lindley S.A. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Corporación Jose R. Lindley S.A. Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
11.8.5 Corporación Jose R. Lindley S.A. Related Developments
11.9 Embotelladora Don Jorge S.A.C.
11.9.1 Embotelladora Don Jorge S.A.C. Corporation Information
11.9.2 Embotelladora Don Jorge S.A.C. Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Embotelladora Don Jorge S.A.C. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Embotelladora Don Jorge S.A.C. Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
11.9.5 Embotelladora Don Jorge S.A.C. Related Developments
11.10 Britvic
11.10.1 Britvic Corporation Information
11.10.2 Britvic Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Britvic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Britvic Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
11.10.5 Britvic Related Developments
11.1 The Coca-Cola Company
11.1.1 The Coca-Cola Company Corporation Information
11.1.2 The Coca-Cola Company Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 The Coca-Cola Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 The Coca-Cola Company Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
11.1.5 The Coca-Cola Company Related Developments
11.12 Drinko
11.12.1 Drinko Corporation Information
11.12.2 Drinko Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Drinko Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Drinko Products Offered
11.12.5 Drinko Related Developments
11.13 Tru Blu Beverages
11.13.1 Tru Blu Beverages Corporation Information
11.13.2 Tru Blu Beverages Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Tru Blu Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Tru Blu Beverages Products Offered
11.13.5 Tru Blu Beverages Related Developments
11.14 Trend Drinks
11.14.1 Trend Drinks Corporation Information
11.14.2 Trend Drinks Description and Business Overview
11.14.3 Trend Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Trend Drinks Products Offered
11.14.5 Trend Drinks Related Developments
11.15 Schweppes Australia
11.15.1 Schweppes Australia Corporation Information
11.15.2 Schweppes Australia Description and Business Overview
11.15.3 Schweppes Australia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Schweppes Australia Products Offered
11.15.5 Schweppes Australia Related Developments
11.16 Nexba
11.16.1 Nexba Corporation Information
11.16.2 Nexba Description and Business Overview
11.16.3 Nexba Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Nexba Products Offered
11.16.5 Nexba Related Developments
11.17 Parker’s Organic
11.17.1 Parker’s Organic Corporation Information
11.17.2 Parker’s Organic Description and Business Overview
11.17.3 Parker’s Organic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Parker’s Organic Products Offered
11.17.5 Parker’s Organic Related Developments
11.18 Arctic Ocean Food Co.
11.18.1 Arctic Ocean Food Co. Corporation Information
11.18.2 Arctic Ocean Food Co. Description and Business Overview
11.18.3 Arctic Ocean Food Co. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Arctic Ocean Food Co. Products Offered
11.18.5 Arctic Ocean Food Co. Related Developments
11.19 Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.
11.19.1 Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
11.19.2 Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview
11.19.3 Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. Products Offered
11.19.5 Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Carbonated Beverage Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Carbonated Beverage Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Carbonated Beverage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Carbonated Beverage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Carbonated Beverage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Carbonated Beverage Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Carbonated Beverage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Carbonated Beverage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Carbonated Beverage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Carbonated Beverage Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Carbonated Beverage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Carbonated Beverage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Carbonated Beverage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Carbonated Beverage Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Carbonated Beverage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Carbonated Beverage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Carbonated Beverage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Carbonated Beverage Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Beverage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Carbonated Beverage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Carbonated Beverage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Carbonated Beverage Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Carbonated Beverage Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Carbonated Beverage Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
Contact Us: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Person: Matthew S
Email: [email protected]