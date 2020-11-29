COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis – Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market 2020-2026

According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.

The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.

The market research report Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market, that include:

• Recent Developments/Updates

• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

• Competitive News Feed Analysis

• Industry Regulatory Changes

Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.

The key players profiled in the research study of Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market include:

Medtronic

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk

MannKind

Enteris BioPharma

Dexcom

Senseonics Holding

Medtech

The study on the global Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Inhalable Insulin

1.4.3 Oral Insulin

1.4.4 Insulin Patches

1.4.5 CGM Systems

1.4.6 Artificial Pancreas

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Diagnostic/Clinics

1.5.3 ICUs

1.5.4 Home Healthcare

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Revenue in 2019

3.3 Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Abbott Laboratories

13.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details

13.1.2 Abbott Laboratories Business Overview

13.1.3 Abbott Laboratories Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Introduction

13.1.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue in Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

13.2 Medtronic

13.2.1 Medtronic Company Details

13.2.2 Medtronic Business Overview

13.2.3 Medtronic Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Introduction

13.2.4 Medtronic Revenue in Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Medtronic Recent Development

13.3 Sanofi

13.3.1 Sanofi Company Details

13.3.2 Sanofi Business Overview

13.3.3 Sanofi Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Introduction

13.3.4 Sanofi Revenue in Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Sanofi Recent Development

13.4 Novo Nordisk

13.4.1 Novo Nordisk Company Details

13.4.2 Novo Nordisk Business Overview

13.4.3 Novo Nordisk Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Introduction

13.4.4 Novo Nordisk Revenue in Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Novo Nordisk Recent Development

13.5 MannKind

13.5.1 MannKind Company Details

13.5.2 MannKind Business Overview

13.5.3 MannKind Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Introduction

13.5.4 MannKind Revenue in Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 MannKind Recent Development

13.6 Enteris BioPharma

13.6.1 Enteris BioPharma Company Details

13.6.2 Enteris BioPharma Business Overview

13.6.3 Enteris BioPharma Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Introduction

13.6.4 Enteris BioPharma Revenue in Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Enteris BioPharma Recent Development

13.7 Dexcom

13.7.1 Dexcom Company Details

13.7.2 Dexcom Business Overview

13.7.3 Dexcom Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Introduction

13.7.4 Dexcom Revenue in Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Dexcom Recent Development

13.8 Senseonics Holding

13.8.1 Senseonics Holding Company Details

13.8.2 Senseonics Holding Business Overview

13.8.3 Senseonics Holding Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Introduction

13.8.4 Senseonics Holding Revenue in Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Senseonics Holding Recent Development

13.9 Medtech

13.9.1 Medtech Company Details

13.9.2 Medtech Business Overview

13.9.3 Medtech Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Introduction

13.9.4 Medtech Revenue in Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Medtech Recent Development

13.10 Johnson & Johnson

13.10.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

13.10.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview

13.10.3 Johnson & Johnson Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Introduction

13.10.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

13.11 Synertech

10.11.1 Synertech Company Details

10.11.2 Synertech Business Overview

10.11.3 Synertech Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Introduction

10.11.4 Synertech Revenue in Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Synertech Recent Development

13.12 Zosano Pharma

10.12.1 Zosano Pharma Company Details

10.12.2 Zosano Pharma Business Overview

10.12.3 Zosano Pharma Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Introduction

10.12.4 Zosano Pharma Revenue in Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Zosano Pharma Recent Development

13.13 Relmada Therapeutics

10.13.1 Relmada Therapeutics Company Details

10.13.2 Relmada Therapeutics Business Overview

10.13.3 Relmada Therapeutics Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Introduction

10.13.4 Relmada Therapeutics Revenue in Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Relmada Therapeutics Recent Development

13.14 Eli Lilly

10.14.1 Eli Lilly Company Details

10.14.2 Eli Lilly Business Overview

10.14.3 Eli Lilly Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Introduction

10.14.4 Eli Lilly Revenue in Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Eli Lilly Recent Development

13.15 Transdermal Specialties

10.15.1 Transdermal Specialties Company Details

10.15.2 Transdermal Specialties Business Overview

10.15.3 Transdermal Specialties Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Introduction

10.15.4 Transdermal Specialties Revenue in Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Transdermal Specialties Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

