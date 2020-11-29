Crane Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Crane Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Crane market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Crane market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

A crane is a machine, generally equipped with a hoist rope, chains, and/or sheaves, which are used for either lifting or lowering materials, and to move the materials horizontally. They are mainly used for lifting heavy loads and transporting them to other places.

The crane market has been segmented by type and application.

Crane market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Crane market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Construction Activities and Rise in Mining Industry Demand

The global construction industry is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, with good opportunities in infrastructure, residential, and non-residential sectors.

Some of the major factors driving the market are increasing construction of multi-family houses (with the growing trend of nuclear families); and increasing investments in the construction of roads, highways, smart cities, metros, bridges, and expressways due to growing population and urbanization.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to be a major market propelling the global construction industry, with augmenting construction activities in countries such as India and ASEAN countries (including Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, and others).

For instance, in India, the construction sector is one of the booming industries. The construction sector in the country is expected to grow twice as fast as China’s till 2030, with the country’s populations. The infrastructure sector is an important pillar for the growth of the Indian economy. The government is taking various initiatives to ensure time-bound creation of excellent infrastructure in the country.

Additionally, in China, the demand for cranes are increasing owing to the ongoing One Belt One Road initiative. The initiative which will aid in infrastructural development such as railways, buildings, and energy projects (China, North-East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, and West Asia) stretching from China’s western regions to Europe. The US government is also expected to increase its infrastructure spending by over USD 1 trillion in the next 10 years, with an aim to create more jobs in the country.

Asia-Pacific is leading the Crane Market

In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market. In Asia-Pacific, China dominated the market and accounted for more than 50% of the market, followed by India. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing infrastructure market and is being driven by increasing government spending on infrastructure projects and overall construction sector in both China and India, as the construction sector is considered one of the major factor in boosting the economic growth and aids in creating jobs.

China is also of the largest manufacturer of cranes. After witnessing slow growth in the construction sector in 2018, the country is expected to witness slight growth in the construction sector in 2019. The prime reason being the rise in railway construction projects. For instance, in 2018, the China Railway Corp. (CRC) announced the plans to construct 6,800 km of new railway lines including 3,200 km of high-speed rail which represents a 40% increase of new tracks. The government has also approved the construction or urban and inter-city rail projects worth USD 127.26 billion (CNY 860 billion) in several cities including Shanghai and Wuhan.

In India, the construction sector is expected to witness fast growth, owing to a huge pipeline of infrastructure projects such as railways, urban infrastructure, ports, and airport segments. Apart from the aforementioned, railway stations development, increasing metro lines, and the bullet train project is expected to offer numerous opportunities for both construction companies and crane manufacturers and providers. Additionally, the growing trend of using precast construction techniques in real estate and metros is gaining momentum, which is driving the demand for tower cranes in the 10-20 metric ton range.

