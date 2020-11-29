Crop Protection Chemicals Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Crop Protection Chemicals Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Crop Protection Chemicals market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Crop Protection Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245236

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Crop Protection Chemicals Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245236

Scope of the Report:

Crop protection chemicals constitute a class of agrochemicals used for preventing the destruction of crops by pests, diseases, and weeds. Synthetic pesticides form the largest category within the market for crop protection chemicals, with biopesticides accounting for a comparatively minute share.

Crop Protection Chemicals market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Crop Protection Chemicals market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Food Demand and Diminishing Land Area

The global population is increasing exponentially, and every day, nearly 200,000 people are contributing to the global food demand. According to the US Population Division, the global population has increased nearly fourfold in the past 100 years, and is projected to reach 9.2 billion by 2050. Supplying food to this growing population has become a global threat. By 2030, the per capita farmland is expected to decrease to 1800 mÂ² from 2,200 mÂ² in 2005. Various crop pests contribute to yield loss, causing global crop loss of 10-16% annually. Although the new plant technologies are continuously being developed to fight pest attacks, they are also leading to the development of new strains of pests that are difficult to kill. The amount of loss in major crops, due to fungi alone, is enough to feed nearly 9% of the global population

Asia-Pacific dominates the Global Market

Crops, like rice, soybean, wheat, barley, fruits, and vegetables, are largely grown in Japan, which has a very high usage rate of pesticides. In spite of the small population and land area, Japan was a significant market for crop protection chemicals, occupying a share of 16% of the total Asia-Pacific market in 2015. The country has the highest pesticide usage per hectare compared to any other country in the world at approx. 12 kg /hectare.

In India, synthetic pesticides have been extensively used for alleviating the estimated 45% gross loss of crops, due to the infestation of pests and diseases. Major factors driving the Indian market include greater demand for food grains, limited availability of arable land, along with increasing exports, growth in horticulture and floriculture, and increasing public awareness regarding synthetic pesticides and biopesticides.

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Crop Protection Chemicals market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Crop Protection Chemicals including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245236

Detailed TOC of Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.1.1 Patented and Generic Pesticides

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Adoption of Biopesticides

4.2.2 Organizations Promoting Integrated Pest Management Techniques

4.2.3 Adoption of Genetically Modified (GM) Crops

4.2.4 Increasing Food Demand and Diminishing Arable Land

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Major Regions Facing Pesticide Ban

4.3.2 Low Per Capita Use of Pesticides in Several Regions

4.3.3 Increasing R&D Costs

4.3.4 Increasing Demand for Food Safety and Quality

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Mode of Action

5.1.1 Herbicide

5.1.2 Fungicide

5.1.3 Insecticide

5.1.4 Nematicide

5.1.5 Molluscicide

5.1.6 Other Modes of Action

5.2 By Origin

5.2.1 Synthetic

5.2.2 Bio-based

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Grains and Cereals

5.3.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

5.3.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.3.4 Commercial Crops

5.3.5 Turf and Ornamentals

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Spain

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Germany

5.4.2.5 Russia

5.4.2.6 Italy

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Indonesia

5.4.3.7 Vietnam

5.4.3.8 Pakistan

5.4.3.9 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 BASF SE

6.3.2 Bayer CropScience AG

6.3.3 Monsanto Company

6.3.4 Arysta Life sciences

6.3.5 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

6.3.6 Syngenta AG

6.3.7 DowDupont Inc.

6.3.8 FMC Corporation

6.3.9 Nufarm Ltd.

6.3.10 Sumitomo Chemicals

6.3.11 American Vanguard Corporation

6.3.12 ISAGRO Spa

6.3.13 Bioworks Inc.

6.3.14 Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd.

6.3.15 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

6.3.16 Nippon Soda

6.3.17 UPL Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Cast Resin Dry-type Transformer Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Sodium Salt Of Polyaspartic Acid (Pasp) Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Factors Analysis by Top Regions, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects, and Segmentation Analysis Outlook by 2025

Abamectin Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Recreational Air-cushion Vessels Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Pneumatic Punch Press Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Electric Vehicle Wiring Harness System Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Cold Storage Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026

﻿Dietary Fiber Nutritional Supplements Market Share by Business Strategy 2020 | Emerging Trends of Industry, Business Growth Prospects, Size Analysis Forecast to 2024

Water Cooled Diesel Engines Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Respiratory Heater Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Darapladib Market Revenue, Business Growth 2020: Demand and Applications, Business Statistics, Competitors Strategy, Size, Share Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Toys and Games Product Market – Trends, Revenue, Segmentation 2020 COVID19 Impact Analysis, Demand by Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2025