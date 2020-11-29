Customer Analytics Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Customer Analytics Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Customer Analytics market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Customer Analytics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Customer analytics market is gaining momentum, as many organizations are seeking to improve their business growth, by shifting from on-premise to cloud-based services. Insurance companies, banks, and pension funds are making use of customer analytics in order to understand customer lifetime value, increasing cross-sales, etc. Verticals such as e-commerce and retail, focus significantly on customer buying behavior, while telecommunications focuses on reducing the churn probability.

Customer Analytics market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Customer Analytics market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Retail Sector to drive the Market Growth

– In today’s retail market, consumers not only appreciate, but also expect, a personalized omnichannel experience. This is the reason many retailers are leveraging technologies, such as customer analytics, to gain a more in-depth understanding of a consumer’s wants and needs.

– As the growth of the retail sale is increasing, customer analytics is highly used in the retail industry in the development of personalized communications, offers, and marketing programs. It also help to enhance customer experience and loyalty, by knowing precisely which buyers are buying which products, and personalizing marketing based on shopper data.

– Predictive analytics is trending in the business intelligence solutions market, helping enterprises to draw accurate predictions about the future consumer buying preferences. Various models used in the predictive analysis are primarily designed to serve existing customers better, prevent attrition, and build stronger relationships.

– When retailers can monitor customer traffic, including flows, timing, and even the stops they make, they can draw extremely valuable conclusions. Motionlogic, a T-Systems solution, captures and analyzes movements, helping bricks-and-mortar retail to better understand the routes people take, and why. These traffic patterns can be correlated with specific triggers to identify particularly attractive positions and destinations, which will help the retailers to know the real time data of the customer.

North America Accounts for Major Share

– North America is expected to have the highest market share as the region has a strong foothold of customer analytics solution providers. There is a change in enterprises perception of data usage, collection, and analysis, as there is an increase in demand for big data projects to improve the customer experience in this region.

– In addition to this, companies in the United States are likely to maintain or increase their marketing budgets, which is expected to result in a moderate growth rate for the overall region compared to others. Further, the increasing investments on AI and machine learning in the United States are proving integral to the customer analytics products of future.

– In the United States, US Bank deployed an analytics solution that integrates data from online and offline channels to provide a unified view of the customer. By supplying the call center with more relevant leads and providing recommendations, the bank improved its lead conversion rate by more than 100% and delivered better and personalized experiences.

Detailed TOC of Customer Analytics Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Demand for Improved Customer Satisfaction

4.3.2 Growth in Social Media Concern to Address Customer Behavior

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Concern

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Deployment Type

6.1.1 On-premise

6.1.2 Cloud-based

6.2 By Solution

6.2.1 Social Media Analytical Tools

6.2.2 Web Analytical Tools

6.2.3 Dashboard and Reporting Tools

6.2.4 Voice of Customer (VOC)

6.2.5 ETL (Extract, Transform, and Load)

6.2.6 Analytical Modules/Tools

6.3 By Organisation Size

6.3.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

6.3.2 Large Enterprises

6.4 By Service

6.4.1 Managed Service

6.4.2 Professional Service

6.5 By End-user Industry

6.5.1 Telecommunications and IT

6.5.2 Travel and Hospitality

6.5.3 Retail

6.5.4 BFSI

6.5.5 Media and Entertainment

6.5.6 Healthcare

6.5.7 Transportation and Logistics

6.5.8 Manufacturing

6.5.9 Other End-user Industries

6.6 Geography

6.6.1 North America

6.6.2 Europe

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.6.4 Latin America

6.6.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Adobe Systems Inc.

7.1.2 Alteryx Inc.

7.1.3 Angoss Software Corporation

7.1.4 Axtria, Inc.

7.1.5 Bridgei2i Analytics Solution

7.1.6 IBM Corporation

7.1.7 Manthan Software Services Pvt Ltd

7.1.8 Microsoft Corporation

7.1.9 NGDATA, Inc.

7.1.10 Oracle Corporation

7.1.11 Pitney Bowes, Inc.

7.1.12 Salesforce.Com, Inc.

7.1.13 SAS Institute Inc.

7.1.14 Teoco Corporation

7.1.15 Aruba Networks, Inc. (HPE)

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

