Customer Self Service Software Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:

Customer self-service (CSS) software enable users to secure answers to their inquiries, through an automated interview, instead of traditional search approaches. The software also allows companies to address customer support needs in an on-demand fashion. Self-service solutions have evolved into a user-centric platform approach, which enables an anywhere anytime access model with data integration from multiple sources supported through an open architecture. The scope of the market covers the solutions and services offered by various vendors of the market.

Customer Self Service Software market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Customer Self Service Software market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Cloud Based Deployment to Hold a Major Share of the Customer Self-Service Software Market

– The main advantage of deploying cloud-based solutions is the shift of the cost and burden of on-premise software to the hosting provider/vendor, leveraging the hardware and networks from the vendor’s economies of scale.

– Further, these solutions also reduce in-house storage costs that are incurred due to on-premise solutions which would require a large number of data centers to store and process the data required for analysis.

– This is particularly advantageous to small organizations that can gain a competitive edge using the latest search, analytics, or review software without the difficulties of supporting it, while eliminating the middleman, thus achieving cost reduction without sacrificing defensibility. All these factors have been instrumental in driving the adoption of cloud-based CSS software.

– According to Cisco, the global cloud traffic growth is increasing since 2015 from 3.5 zettabytes to 14.1 zettabytes expected in 2020. The major reason is the rapid cloud deployment across the globe which will lead to 92 % of the traffic will be handled by cloud account only.

– Moreover, depending upon the need of the businesses, the organization can deploy from public, private hybrid & community cloud which all have different features catering to different needs.

North America Contributes to Maximum Market Share

– North America is the largest market share and dominates the customer self-service software market due to the rising social media penetration, presence of the significant self-service software vendors, and higher cloud-based deployment of self-service solutions.

– The increasing penetration of web self-service solutions and mobile among consumers is also estimated to encourage the growth of the North America market in the next few years. Also, the presence of several leading customer self-service software players is anticipated to supplement the development of the market.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Increased Penetration of Cloud Services

4.5.2 Growing Demand for Network Security and Privacy

4.6 Market Restraints

4.6.1 Evolving Market Regulations

4.7 Opportunities

4.7.1 Emergence of SD-WAN

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 Cloud

5.1.2 On-premise

5.2 By Offering

5.2.1 Solution

5.2.1.1 Web-based

5.2.1.2 Mobile-based

5.2.2 Service

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Healthcare

5.3.3 Retail

5.3.4 Government

5.3.5 IT and Telecommunication

5.3.6 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Oracle Corporation

6.1.2 Salesforce.Com Inc.

6.1.3 SAP SE

6.1.4 Nuance Communications Inc.

6.1.5 BMC Software Inc.

6.1.6 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.7 Verint Systems Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

