Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand from the Healthcare Sector

– Every year, the number of surgeries performed worldwide continues to grow enormously. Sutures, staples, and metallic grafts are an integral part of surgery, and also the highest standard possible at present for wound closure.

– However, the pain and discomfort caused by these invasive techniques have led to an urgent need for the development of tissue adhesives for surgical settings.

– The ester form of cyanoacrylate, N-butyl-2-cyanoacrylate, is one of the adhesive components that have been widely used as a tissue adhesive in medical and veterinary applications for surgical and wound closures.

– Cyanoacrylate adhesives even acquired the gold standard status in medical adhesives, which helped these adhesives to retain a good market share in the medical adhesives market.

– Technological advancements in improving non-toxicity are expected to strengthen the growth rate of the cyanoacrylate adhesives market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest regional market for cyanoacrylate adhesives market.

– The market demand for cyanoacrylate is majorly driven by th expanding automotive industry, rapidly growing plastic industry, dynamic economic development in India and China, and the burgeoning electronics industry.

– Furthermore, increasing usage in the medical application, such as dental and surgical adhesives, and rising standard of living is increasing the demand for home furnishings, which in turn, will offer numerous opportunities for the growth of the cyanoacrylate adhesives market, in Asia Pacific region.

– Such rapid growth in the various sectors is likely to increase the demand for cyanoacrylate adhesives through the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand for Lightweight and Low-carbon-emitting Vehicles

4.1.2 Growing Demand from the Electronics and Furniture Industries

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

4.2.2 Others

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Alkoxy Ethyl-based

5.1.2 Ethyl Ester-based

5.1.3 Methyl Ester-based

5.1.4 Other Product Types

5.2 By End-use

5.2.1 Transportation

5.2.2 Footwear and Leather

5.2.3 Furniture

5.2.4 Consumer Goods

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.6 Electronics

5.2.7 Other End-uses

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.3 CHEMENCE

6.4.4 DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

6.4.5 DowDuPont

6.4.6 H.B. Fuller Company

6.4.7 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.8 Jowat SE

6.4.9 Master Bond Inc.

6.4.10 Permabond LLC

6.4.11 Pidilite Industries Ltd

6.4.12 Sika AG

6.4.13 tesa Tapes

6.4.14 TONG SHEN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Usage in Medical Applications

7.2 Others

