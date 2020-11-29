Electric Bus Lithium-Ion Battery Management System Market Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis 2020-2027

Electric buses havehada strong place in the transportation industry since the 1830s when the first steam bus was introduced in London. However, in the year 1890, U.S. introduced the first electric bus which gained a considerable amount of consumer popularity & acceptance owing to the amount of carbon emissions generated by the bus powered by an internal combustion engine (ICE). Furthermore, a lithium-ion battery (LIB) is a type of rechargeable battery, which is popularly used in the field of electric bus due to the high energy concentration, long cycle life and zero carbon emission. Thereby, guaranteeing the safety and extended service life for the electric bus. Therefore, the safety & security provided by the battery management system is expected to drive the market growth for the global electric bus lithium-ion battery management system market in the near future.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Afric

Companies covered

Major players analysed include BYD Company Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp, Samsung SDI, GS Yuasa Corp, Hitachi Chemical, Toshiba Corp, A123 Systems Llc, Ecobalt Solutions, and Tesla Inc

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Growth in trend of electric vehicles, need for effective electric grid management, and increase in vehicle distance range for electric buses aredriving the growth of the global market. However, lack of standardized regulations for developing lithium-ion battery management systems and high manufacturing & maintenance cost are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Contrarily, increase in adoption of battery-operated public transport, government initiatives encouraging the use of electric vehicles and setting up of e-charging stations creates a favourable condition for the adoption of electric vehicles, which are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

The electric bus lithium-ion battery management system market trends are as follows:

Increase in vehicle distance range for electric buses

Due to major developments in the electrification of public transportation segments, a tremendous enhancement is experienced in the vehicle travelling distance which has increased the range of the public transport on a single charge. For instance, Ebusco has developed an electric bus for Germany’s public transportation which can travel a distance up to 500 km in a single charge without a requirement for further charging. Furthermore, developed countries such as Germany, U.K. and U.S. are offering electric fast charging designed for the buses at the stations for added convenience. Rapid expansion of electric bus charging infrastructure, battery technology enhancements and rise in vehicle emission norms & the subsidies provided by the government drive the adoption of electric buses worldwide. Therefore, the increase in vehicle distance range for the electric busesis anticipated to boost the market growth for the electric bus lithium-ion battery management system.

