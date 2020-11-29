Footwear Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Footwear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global footwear market size reached US$ 227.1 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market to reach a value of US$ 266.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-2024.
Footwear is a wearable accessory that is either hand-made or produced from a machine. They provide support and stability to the feet, prevent injuries and help in maintaining healthy feet. With changing fashion trends and availability of different shapes, styles, sizes and colors of footwear, consumers nowadays are opting for aesthetically pleasing footwear that provides maximum comfort.
Growing demand for superior quality footwear, along with product innovation and premiumization, has boosted the sales of footwear across the globe. Also, as people are nowadays more concerned about health and fitness, they are inclining toward athletic and physical activities. As a result, manufacturers are introducing smart shoes that have pressure sensors in the soles and are digitally connected, which help in tracking their performance status. This, along with inflating income levels and shifting consumer preferences toward exclusive designer collections, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.
Report coverage:
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Breakup by Product:
- Non-Athletic Footwear
- Athletic Footwear
- Market Breakup by Material:
- Rubber
- Leather
- Plastic
- Fabric
- Others
- Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Footwear Specialists
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Departmental Stores
- Clothing Stores
- Online Sales
- Others
- Market Breakup by Pricing
- Premium
- Mass
- Market Breakup by End-User:
- Men
- Women
- Kids
- Market Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Nike Incorporation, Adidas AG, PUMA, Geox S.p.A, Skechers USA, Incorporation, Timberland, Crocs Retail, Inc., Ecco Sko A/S, Wolverine World Wide, Inc., Under Armour Inc., etc
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Competitive Structure
- Profiles of Key Players
