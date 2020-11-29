Global Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market Research Report By IMARC Group.com 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global mouth ulcer treatment market size reached US$ 1.2 Billion in 2019. Mouth ulcers are round or oval sores that occur on the mucous membrane of the oral cavity. They usually appear on the soft tissues of the mouth, including the lips, cheeks, gums, tongue and the roof. They are commonly painful in nature that makes it uncomfortable for the individual to eat or drink properly. These sores are mostly harmless and recede in a few days. However, their occurrence can also indicate mouth cancer, certain medical conditions or viral infections, such as herpes simplex. In order to combat this, various drugs and treatments are prescribed by healthcare professionals. Some of the most common classes of drugs utilized to treat these ulcers include analgesics, anesthetics and antihistamines.

Global Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of mouth ulcers, especially among the geriatric population. Along with this, numerous governments and market players are organizing campaigns to impart knowledge regarding the importance of oral hygiene. This, along with the growing awareness about the available treatment options for mouth ulcers, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, several key players are increasing investments in the development of innovative treatment products for these ulcers. This has led to the introduction of new drugs with fewer side effects and rapid healing action. They have also launched a range of product variants that prevent recurring ulcerations among patients. This, along with the inflating disposable incomes and rising consumer expenditure capacities, is expected to provide an impetus to the market growth. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to exhibit moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the formulation, the market has been classified into gel, spray, mouthwash and lozenges. At present, gels represent the most preferred segment.

Based on the drug class, corticosteroids exhibit a clear dominance in the market. Other major segments include anesthetics, analgesics, antimicrobials and antihistamines.

On the basis of the indication, the market has been divided into Aphthous Stomatitis, Oral Lichen Planus and others. Among these, Aphthous Stomatitis accounts for the majority of the total market share.

On the geographical front, North America holds the leading position in the market. Other major regions include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include Blistex, Inc. Church & Dwight Co., Inc., 3M Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Pfizer Inc.

