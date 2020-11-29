Infrared Sensor Market Is Projected To Grow At A Moderate CAGR During The Period 2020-2024

Global Infrared Sensor Market is forecasted to reach $692 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2016 to 2024. Infrared sensor is an electronic device which uses light sensor to detect certain aspects from its surroundings by either transmitting or detecting infrared radiations. They are widely used in a range of applications and new applications are continuously emerging. For instance, in October 2016, Tiffen has introduced its exclusive line of IR ND and IR 85ND series filters, using Tiffen’s exclusive ColorCore filter technology.

Infrared sensors are now highly used in the field of agriculture, medicine, science, communications, remote sensing from space and among others. Infrared sensors can be classified into thermal and quantum. Photo sensitivity, wavelength region, response speed, active area, and among others are the factors those have to be checked before selecting an infrared detector for further use in any application.

Increasing use of infrared sensors in military as well as civil applications are the factors fuelling the growth of the infrared sensor market. Moreover, rising disposable income, ever increasing demand for smartphones & tablets and increasing popularity of computerization in residential and industrial sector also support the growth of the market. However, high cost in manufacturing and strict rules and regulations by government may limit the growth of the market. Furthermore, consumer electronics, healthcare and defence sector would provide growth opportunity in the upcoming years.

The infrared sensor market has been segmented based on the detection, working mechanism, functionality, end-user and geography. By detection, it is segmented into cooled IR sensor and uncooled IR sensor. By working mechanism, it is further segmented into active IR sensor and passive IR sensor. Furthermore, functionality is segmented into quantum infrared sensor and thermal infrared sensor. End-users can be segmented into chemicals, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, oil & gas, aerospace & defence, mining, and others.

By geography the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Germany, France, Italy and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India and others. Rest of the world (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key market players include Honeywell International Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Hamamatsu Photonics, Texas Instruments Inc., Nippon Avionics, Raytheon Company, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Nippon Ceramic Co. Ltd, Sofradir and Monron Corporation, among others.

