Landfill Gas (LFG) Market 2020 Global report explores COVID-19 impact, trend, segmentation and opportunities, forecast to 2026

According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the Landfill Gas (LFG) Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.

The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the Landfill Gas (LFG) Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.

The market research report Landfill Gas (LFG) Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the Landfill Gas (LFG) Market, that include:

• Recent Developments/Updates

• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

• Competitive News Feed Analysis

• Industry Regulatory Changes

Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.

The key players profiled in the research study of Landfill Gas (LFG) Market include:

Energy Systems Group

Clarke Energy

Covanta Energy

Viridor

Suez

Wheelabrator

Veolia

China Everbright

a2a

EEW Efw

Ca Tokyo 23

attero

TIRU

MVV Energie

NEaS

The study on the global Landfill Gas (LFG) Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Landfill Gas (LFG) Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global Landfill Gas (LFG) Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Landfill Gas (LFG) Market.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Landfill Gas (LFG) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Landfill Gas (LFG) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Thermal Technologies

1.4.3 Biochemical Reactions

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Power Plant

1.5.3 Heating Plant

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Landfill Gas (LFG), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Landfill Gas (LFG) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Landfill Gas (LFG) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Landfill Gas (LFG) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Landfill Gas (LFG) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Landfill Gas (LFG) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Landfill Gas (LFG) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Landfill Gas (LFG) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Landfill Gas (LFG) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Landfill Gas (LFG) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Landfill Gas (LFG) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Landfill Gas (LFG) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Landfill Gas (LFG) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Landfill Gas (LFG) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Landfill Gas (LFG) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Landfill Gas (LFG) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Landfill Gas (LFG) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Landfill Gas (LFG) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Landfill Gas (LFG) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Landfill Gas (LFG) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Landfill Gas (LFG) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Landfill Gas (LFG) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Landfill Gas (LFG) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Landfill Gas (LFG) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Landfill Gas (LFG) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Landfill Gas (LFG) Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Landfill Gas (LFG) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Landfill Gas (LFG) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Landfill Gas (LFG) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Landfill Gas (LFG) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Landfill Gas (LFG) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Landfill Gas (LFG) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Landfill Gas (LFG) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Landfill Gas (LFG) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Landfill Gas (LFG) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Landfill Gas (LFG) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Landfill Gas (LFG) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Landfill Gas (LFG) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Landfill Gas (LFG) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Landfill Gas (LFG) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Landfill Gas (LFG) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Energy Systems Group

8.1.1 Energy Systems Group Corporation Information

8.1.2 Energy Systems Group Overview

8.1.3 Energy Systems Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Energy Systems Group Product Description

8.1.5 Energy Systems Group Related Developments

8.2 Clarke Energy

8.2.1 Clarke Energy Corporation Information

8.2.2 Clarke Energy Overview

8.2.3 Clarke Energy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Clarke Energy Product Description

8.2.5 Clarke Energy Related Developments

8.3 Covanta Energy

8.3.1 Covanta Energy Corporation Information

8.3.2 Covanta Energy Overview

8.3.3 Covanta Energy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Covanta Energy Product Description

8.3.5 Covanta Energy Related Developments

8.4 Viridor

8.4.1 Viridor Corporation Information

8.4.2 Viridor Overview

8.4.3 Viridor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Viridor Product Description

8.4.5 Viridor Related Developments

8.5 Suez

8.5.1 Suez Corporation Information

8.5.2 Suez Overview

8.5.3 Suez Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Suez Product Description

8.5.5 Suez Related Developments

8.6 Wheelabrator

8.6.1 Wheelabrator Corporation Information

8.6.2 Wheelabrator Overview

8.6.3 Wheelabrator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Wheelabrator Product Description

8.6.5 Wheelabrator Related Developments

8.7 Veolia

8.7.1 Veolia Corporation Information

8.7.2 Veolia Overview

8.7.3 Veolia Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Veolia Product Description

8.7.5 Veolia Related Developments

8.8 China Everbright

8.8.1 China Everbright Corporation Information

8.8.2 China Everbright Overview

8.8.3 China Everbright Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 China Everbright Product Description

8.8.5 China Everbright Related Developments

8.9 A2A

8.9.1 A2A Corporation Information

8.9.2 A2A Overview

8.9.3 A2A Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 A2A Product Description

8.9.5 A2A Related Developments

8.10 EEW Efw

8.10.1 EEW Efw Corporation Information

8.10.2 EEW Efw Overview

8.10.3 EEW Efw Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 EEW Efw Product Description

8.10.5 EEW Efw Related Developments

8.11 CA Tokyo 23

8.11.1 CA Tokyo 23 Corporation Information

8.11.2 CA Tokyo 23 Overview

8.11.3 CA Tokyo 23 Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 CA Tokyo 23 Product Description

8.11.5 CA Tokyo 23 Related Developments

8.12 Attero

8.12.1 Attero Corporation Information

8.12.2 Attero Overview

8.12.3 Attero Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Attero Product Description

8.12.5 Attero Related Developments

8.13 TIRU

8.13.1 TIRU Corporation Information

8.13.2 TIRU Overview

8.13.3 TIRU Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 TIRU Product Description

8.13.5 TIRU Related Developments

8.14 MVV Energie

8.14.1 MVV Energie Corporation Information

8.14.2 MVV Energie Overview

8.14.3 MVV Energie Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 MVV Energie Product Description

8.14.5 MVV Energie Related Developments

8.15 NEAS

8.15.1 NEAS Corporation Information

8.15.2 NEAS Overview

8.15.3 NEAS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 NEAS Product Description

8.15.5 NEAS Related Developments

8.16 China Everbright

8.16.1 China Everbright Corporation Information

8.16.2 China Everbright Overview

8.16.3 China Everbright Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 China Everbright Product Description

8.16.5 China Everbright Related Developments

8.17 Tianjin Teda

8.17.1 Tianjin Teda Corporation Information

8.17.2 Tianjin Teda Overview

8.17.3 Tianjin Teda Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Tianjin Teda Product Description

8.17.5 Tianjin Teda Related Developments

8.18 Grandblue

8.18.1 Grandblue Corporation Information

8.18.2 Grandblue Overview

8.18.3 Grandblue Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Grandblue Product Description

8.18.5 Grandblue Related Developments

8.19 Shanghai Environmental

8.19.1 Shanghai Environmental Corporation Information

8.19.2 Shanghai Environmental Overview

8.19.3 Shanghai Environmental Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Shanghai Environmental Product Description

8.19.5 Shanghai Environmental Related Developments

8.20 Shenzhen Energy

8.20.1 Shenzhen Energy Corporation Information

8.20.2 Shenzhen Energy Overview

8.20.3 Shenzhen Energy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Shenzhen Energy Product Description

8.20.5 Shenzhen Energy Related Developments

9 Landfill Gas (LFG) Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Landfill Gas (LFG) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Landfill Gas (LFG) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Landfill Gas (LFG) Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Landfill Gas (LFG) Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Landfill Gas (LFG) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Landfill Gas (LFG) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Landfill Gas (LFG) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Landfill Gas (LFG) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Landfill Gas (LFG) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Landfill Gas (LFG) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Landfill Gas (LFG) Distributors

11.3 Landfill Gas (LFG) Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Landfill Gas (LFG) Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Landfill Gas (LFG) Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Landfill Gas (LFG) Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

