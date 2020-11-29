Latest News 2020: Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis | Top Players: IBM, Dude Solutions, Fortive, DPSI, eMaint, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) industry. Growth of the overall Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

IBM

Dude Solutions

Fortive

DPSI

eMaint

ServiceChannel

IFS

Hippo

Real Asset Management

FasTrak

MPulse

MVP Plant

ManagerPlus

MicroMain

Fiix

FMX

UpKeep

. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market is segmented into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

In 2018

cloud based accounted for a major share of 83% the computer-aided facility management (CAFM) market.

Based on Application Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market is segmented into

Industrial & Manufacturing

Property Management Firms

Logistics & Retail

Education & Government

Healthcare

Others

CAFM can be used by any organization which is required to carry out maintenance on equipment

assets or property

and is used across all industry sectors ranging from manufacturing

packaging

energy

health

education

food and beverage to facilities and fleet maintenance.