Non-lethal Weapons Market Competitive Landscape till 2024

Global Non-lethal Weapons Market is forecasted to reach $6 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2016 to 2024. Non-lethal weapons are tactical weapons used to spot temporary damage to a person or group without causing serious injury. These weapons are widely used by law enforcement agencies and military, to control contingent situations. It delivers improved accuracy compare to the conventional weapons There are numerous types of non-lethal weapons are available in the market, which are operating on different technologies such as chemicals, mechanical & kinetic, electrical and radiation and others.

Significant military expenditure by countries, adoption of technologically enhanced product developments and increase in demand for crowd control weapons are the major factors driving the global non-lethal weapons market. Additionally, deployment of military in non-combat zones has also fuelled the market growth. However, high price of these weapons may restrain the market growth.

The global non-lethal weapons market has been segmented into products, technology, and application. By product, the global non-lethal market is further categorized into conducted energy weapons, directed energy weapons, gases and sprays, explosives and water weapons. By technology, the market is segmented as chemical, mechanical & kinetic, acoustics, electromagnetic, and others. By application, the market is categorized into military, law enforcement agencies, and civilians. By product type, explosives accounted for the largest market share in 2016, and are anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period 2016-2024. Mechanical and kinetic dominated the technology segment in 2016.

Based on geography, the global non-lethal weapons market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers France, Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, Oceanic, and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major companies operating in this market are Condor Non-Lethal Technologies, The Raytheon Company, BAE Systems Plc, Herstal SA, The Boeing Company, Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc., TASER International Inc., LRAD Corporation, General Dynamics, and Combined Systems Inc. among others.

Scope of Non-lethal Weapons Market

Products Type Segment

Directed energy weapons

Conducted energy weapons

Gases and sprays

Water weapons

Explosives

Technology Type Segment

Mechanical and kinetic

Chemical

Acoustics

Electromagnetic

Others

Application Type Segment

Military

Law enforcement agencies

Civilians

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

