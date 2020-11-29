Oligonucleotide Market Trends, Analysis, Segmentation And Forecast To 2020-2027 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the oligonucleotide market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2013 to 2018 and a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the oligonucleotide market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the oligonucleotide market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the oligonucleotide market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key market players. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the oligonucleotide market by segmenting it based on type, connector type, application, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The most significant growth factor driving the oligonucleotide market is the strong pipeline of antisense oligonucleotides and increased focus on a large number of product approvals and commercialization. Moreover, significant advancements witnessed in the field of antisense oligonucleotides at the therapeutic or clinical level is further contributing to the oligonucleotide market development on a global scale.

The antisense field is gaining momentum and is set to offer promising growth opportunities with a strong pipeline of 135 oligonucleotides in various stages of clinical trials. Even when the market performance of antisense oligonucleotides is unpredictable as like other industry segments, the future looks highly promising. This is another major factor fuelling the oligonucleotide market globally.

By offering, the market is categorized into synthesized oligonucleotides (product and services), equipment, and reagents and consumables. Based on application, the market is sectored into therapeutics (RNAi, immunotherapy applications, nucleic acid aptamers, and antisense oligonucleotides), research (polymerase chain reaction, next-generation sequencing, qPCR, and others), and diagnostics. The end-user segment includes pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, academic research institutes, and others.

Key players operating in the oligonucleotide market are BioTechnologies, Biosearch Technologies, Eurofins Genomics, Bioneer Corporation, Dalton Pharma Services, BianoScience, Bio-Synthesis, GE, Microsynth, ATDBio, BioSpring, Creative Biogene, GeneDesign, GenScript, IBA, Integrated DNA Technologies, Kaneka Eurogentec, Merck, Syngene, Thermo Fisher Scientific, TriLink, and Twist Bioscience, among others.

