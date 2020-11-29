Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Market Challenges, and Competitive Landscape till 2024

Global OLED Market is forecasted to reach $28 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2016 to 2024. Organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) are light discharging devices, which are used in consumer electronics applications such as mobile, television, PCs, and other equipment for improved picture quality and high durability. Organic LEDs are thinner, brighter, and faster than LCD technologies. It does not require lighting as compared to the other display modes as the OLED Pixel sites uses organic material to produce their own light. It is energy efficient and inbuilt with more saturated colors which improve the viewing experience of individuals. Low manufacturing costs of OLEDs in comparison to LCDs have increased its popularity among manufactures.

Increasing popularity for energy efficient and eco-friendly products among consumers is supporting the growth of the global OLED market. Moreover, high demands for OLED technology in the automobile industry have also boosted the growth of global OLED market. However, high cost of OLED may limit the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancement in automotive industry would provide several growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The global organic light-emitting diodes market is bifurcated by materials, technology and application. Emissive Layer Materials (EML), Electrode materials, Hole Transport Layer Materials (HTL), Electron Transport Layer Materials (ETL), and Substrates are the various classifications of OLED by materials. The segmentations by technology include AMOLED and PMOLED. The application segment is further sub-segmented into displays and lighting.

Based on geography, the organic light-emitting diodes market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and others. Rest of the world (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major companies operating in the OLED market are LG Electronics Inc., Ason, Philips N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Osram, Universal Display Corporation, Pioneer, Konika Minolta, Toshiba, Lumiotec and among others.

Scope of OLED Market

Materials Segments

Emissive Layer Materials (EML)

Electrode materials

Hole Transport Layer Materials (HTL)

Electron Transport Layer Materials (ETL)

Substrates

Technology Segments

AMOLED

PMOLED

Application Segments

Lighting

Residential lighting

Outdoor lighting

Automotive lighting

Commercial and office lighting

Display

Televisions

Laptops, tablets, and PCs

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

