Paper Packaging Market Trends and Dynamics, Drivers, Competitive landscape and Future Opportunities

The global paper packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4% during 2020-2025. Paper packaging refers to a method of protecting, preserving and transporting a wide range of products. It comprises corrugated boxes, paper bags and sacks, inserts and dividers, folding boxes and cases, and liquid paperboard cartons. Paper packaging is lightweight, biodegradable, cost-effective and can be customized according to the needs of the customer. Consequently, it is utilized in the retail, cosmetics, healthcare and food and beverage (F&B) industries across the globe.
Due to the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), lockdowns have been imposed by governments of various countries. Consequently, most individuals are relying on e-commerce websites to buy essential goods, which in turn is strengthening the paper packaging market growth. Apart from this, the implementation of favorable government policies and the increasing consciousness among end users about sustainable packaging are driving the market further. Moreover, leading players are investing in research and development (R&D) projects to introduce aesthetically pleasing packaging variants, which will propel the market growth in the coming years.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Corrugated Boxes
- Folding Boxes and Cases
- Liquid Paperboard Cartons
- Paper Bags and Sacks
- Others
Breakup by Grade:
- Solid Bleached
- Coated Recycled
- Uncoated Recycled
- Others
Breakup by Packaging Level:
- Primary Packaging
- Secondary Packaging
- Tertiary Packaging
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Food
- Beverages
- Personal Care and Home Care
- Healthcare
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Columbia
- Chile
- Peru
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Others
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amcor, DS Smith, Evergreen Group, Holmen, Hood Packaging Corporation, Huhtamäki, International Paper Company, Kapstone LLC, Mayr-Melnhof, Mondi Group, Pratt Industries, WestRock Inc., etc.
