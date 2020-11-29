Pest Control Market: Pin-Point Analyses Of Market Competition Dynamics To Offer You A Competitive Edge

Global Pest Control Market was valued US$ 16 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 25 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 5.74 % during a forecast period.

Global Pest Control market is segmented by type, by pest type, by application, and by region. In terms of type, Pest Control market is segmented into Chemical Control, Mechanical Control, and Biological Control. Insects, Termites, Rodents, Wildlife are the pest type of the Global Pest Control market. Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Agriculture are application segment of Pest Control market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Pest control is the management of species or pests that are considered harmful to human health. Pest control is done in a wide range of applications such as agriculture, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and industries. It is beneficial to protect the crops from pests so as to increase food production. House flies have a tendency to hoard at places close to human activities, especially at places where food waste is uncovered.

The biological pest control segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2026. Biological control includes the beneficial action of parasites, pathogens, and predators in managing pests and avoiding pest infestation. Increase in pest population, changes in climatic conditions and awareness among consumers pertaining to the health hazards caused by the pests is anticipated to drive the global pest control market during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of a large number of service providers. Hence, the easy availability of this service is also anticipated to drive the growth of the global pest control market.

Insects are expected to maintain dominance in the global pest control market during the forecast period. However, termites are anticipated to gain traction in the near future. Changes in climatic conditions are anticipated to drive the growth of this segment in the near future.

Agricultural pests belong to a broad spectrum of organisms, including insects, mites, ticks, mice, rats, other rodents, snails, nematodes, slugs, cestodes, fungi, bacteria, weeds, viruses, and other pathogens. Agricultural crops are of substantial importance to the global economy and are vital across sectors such as animal husbandry and poultry, which feed upon fodder crops. Commercial application segment is anticipated to remain dominant in the global pest control market during the analysis period. In 2017, commercial and residential application segments collectively accounted for more than half share in the global pest control market.

Asia-Pacific has a high-growth potential for pest control. This region has emerging economies, such as China and India, which have considerable cultivable land to grow crops. The increasing awareness among the people about pest control is boosting the global market in North America. Growing concerns about the health are towering the global market in Asia Pacific countries such as India and China.

Rentokil Initial PLC, BASF SE, Ecolab Inc., Syngenta AG, National Pest Control, Rollins Inc., LLC, Lindsey Pest Control, Bayer AG, FMC Corporation, and Rollins, Inc., Indian Pest Control Company, Terminix International Company, L.P, Bell Laboratories Inc., Mitie Group PLC, Brunswick Pest Control Inc., Venus Pest Company, OPC Pest Control, Pesitcon, Home Paramount Pest Control, Wil-Kil Pest Solutions, ARM Holdings plc., AMD Inc., NVidia Corporation, Intel Corporation are key players included in the Pest control market.

The Scope of Global Pest control Market:

Global Pest control Market by Type:

Chemical Control

Mechanical Control

Biological Control

Global Pest control Market by Pest Type:

Insects

Termites

Rodents

Wildlife

Global Pest control Market by Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Agriculture

Global Pest control Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Global Pest control Market Report:

Rentokil Initial PLC

BASF SE

Ecolab Inc.

Syngenta AG

National Pest Control, Rollins Inc.

LLC

Lindsey Pest Control

Bayer AG

FMC Corporation

Rollins Inc.

Indian Pest Control Company

Terminix International Company

L.P

Bell Laboratories Inc.

Mitie Group PLC

Brunswick Pest Control Inc.

Venus Pest Company

OPC Pest Control

Pesitcon

Home Paramount Pest Control

Wil-Kil Pest Solutions

ARM Holdings plc.

AMD Inc.

NVidia Corporation

Intel Corporation