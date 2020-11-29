Probiotic Yogurt Market 2020 Global report explores COVID-19 impact, trend, segmentation and opportunities, forecast to 2026

According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the Probiotic Yogurt Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.

The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the Probiotic Yogurt Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.

The market research report Probiotic Yogurt Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the Probiotic Yogurt Market, that include:

• Recent Developments/Updates

• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

• Competitive News Feed Analysis

• Industry Regulatory Changes

Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.

The key players profiled in the research study of Probiotic Yogurt Market include:

Danone

General Mills

Nestle

Valio

Danisco

Lifeway Foods Incorporation

Morinaga Milk Industry

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd

Yakult Honsha

Lancashire Farm

Olympic Dairy

The study on the global Probiotic Yogurt Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Probiotic Yogurt Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global Probiotic Yogurt Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Probiotic Yogurt Market.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Probiotic Yogurt Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Probiotic Yogurt Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Probiotic Yogurt Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 LGG

1.4.3 LABS Probiotic

1.4.4 e+ Probiotic

1.4.5 B-longum

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Probiotic Yogurt Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Super Market

1.5.3 Retail Stores

1.5.4 Online Stores

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Probiotic Yogurt Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Probiotic Yogurt Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Probiotic Yogurt Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Probiotic Yogurt, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Probiotic Yogurt Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Probiotic Yogurt Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Probiotic Yogurt Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Probiotic Yogurt Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Probiotic Yogurt Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Probiotic Yogurt Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Probiotic Yogurt Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Probiotic Yogurt Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Probiotic Yogurt Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Probiotic Yogurt Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Probiotic Yogurt Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Probiotic Yogurt Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Probiotic Yogurt Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Probiotic Yogurt Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Probiotic Yogurt Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Probiotic Yogurt Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Probiotic Yogurt Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Probiotic Yogurt Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Probiotic Yogurt Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Probiotic Yogurt Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Probiotic Yogurt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Probiotic Yogurt Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Probiotic Yogurt Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Probiotic Yogurt Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Probiotic Yogurt Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Probiotic Yogurt Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Probiotic Yogurt Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Probiotic Yogurt Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Probiotic Yogurt Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Probiotic Yogurt Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Probiotic Yogurt Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Probiotic Yogurt Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Probiotic Yogurt Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Probiotic Yogurt Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Probiotic Yogurt by Country

6.1.1 North America Probiotic Yogurt Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Probiotic Yogurt Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Probiotic Yogurt Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Probiotic Yogurt Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Probiotic Yogurt by Country

7.1.1 Europe Probiotic Yogurt Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Probiotic Yogurt Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Probiotic Yogurt Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Probiotic Yogurt Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Probiotic Yogurt by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Probiotic Yogurt Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Probiotic Yogurt Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Probiotic Yogurt Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Probiotic Yogurt Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Probiotic Yogurt by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Probiotic Yogurt Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Probiotic Yogurt Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Probiotic Yogurt Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Probiotic Yogurt Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Probiotic Yogurt by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Probiotic Yogurt Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Probiotic Yogurt Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Probiotic Yogurt Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Probiotic Yogurt Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Danone

11.1.1 Danone Corporation Information

11.1.2 Danone Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Danone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Danone Probiotic Yogurt Products Offered

11.1.5 Danone Related Developments

11.2 General Mills

11.2.1 General Mills Corporation Information

11.2.2 General Mills Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 General Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 General Mills Probiotic Yogurt Products Offered

11.2.5 General Mills Related Developments

11.3 Nestle

11.3.1 Nestle Corporation Information

11.3.2 Nestle Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Nestle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Nestle Probiotic Yogurt Products Offered

11.3.5 Nestle Related Developments

11.4 Valio

11.4.1 Valio Corporation Information

11.4.2 Valio Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Valio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Valio Probiotic Yogurt Products Offered

11.4.5 Valio Related Developments

11.5 Danisco

11.5.1 Danisco Corporation Information

11.5.2 Danisco Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Danisco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Danisco Probiotic Yogurt Products Offered

11.5.5 Danisco Related Developments

11.6 Lifeway Foods Incorporation

11.6.1 Lifeway Foods Incorporation Corporation Information

11.6.2 Lifeway Foods Incorporation Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Lifeway Foods Incorporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Lifeway Foods Incorporation Probiotic Yogurt Products Offered

11.6.5 Lifeway Foods Incorporation Related Developments

11.7 Morinaga Milk Industry

11.7.1 Morinaga Milk Industry Corporation Information

11.7.2 Morinaga Milk Industry Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Morinaga Milk Industry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Morinaga Milk Industry Probiotic Yogurt Products Offered

11.7.5 Morinaga Milk Industry Related Developments

11.8 Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd

11.8.1 Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd Corporation Information

11.8.2 Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd Probiotic Yogurt Products Offered

11.8.5 Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd Related Developments

11.9 Yakult Honsha

11.9.1 Yakult Honsha Corporation Information

11.9.2 Yakult Honsha Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Yakult Honsha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Yakult Honsha Probiotic Yogurt Products Offered

11.9.5 Yakult Honsha Related Developments

11.10 Lancashire Farm

11.10.1 Lancashire Farm Corporation Information

11.10.2 Lancashire Farm Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Lancashire Farm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Lancashire Farm Probiotic Yogurt Products Offered

11.10.5 Lancashire Farm Related Developments

11.12 Yili

11.12.1 Yili Corporation Information

11.12.2 Yili Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Yili Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Yili Products Offered

11.12.5 Yili Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Probiotic Yogurt Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Probiotic Yogurt Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Probiotic Yogurt Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Probiotic Yogurt Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Probiotic Yogurt Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Probiotic Yogurt Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Probiotic Yogurt Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Probiotic Yogurt Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Probiotic Yogurt Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Probiotic Yogurt Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Probiotic Yogurt Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Probiotic Yogurt Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Probiotic Yogurt Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Probiotic Yogurt Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Probiotic Yogurt Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Probiotic Yogurt Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Probiotic Yogurt Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Probiotic Yogurt Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Probiotic Yogurt Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Probiotic Yogurt Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Probiotic Yogurt Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Probiotic Yogurt Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Probiotic Yogurt Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Probiotic Yogurt Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Probiotic Yogurt Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

