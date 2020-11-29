Rail Infrastructure Market 2027 Business Technological Innovation, Covid-19 Trends & Top Players

Rail infrastructure is a foundation which supports the transport system. Rail infrastructure connects ports, railway stations, and airports. At present, new technologies are implemented for rail infrastructure. Railway system drives social as well as economic development. It connects individuals to education, jobs, and health services on a daily basis. It is also used to supply goods and services. Due to rapid globalization, the increase in demand for transportation is observed, hence, is the major driver for the rail infrastructure market.

The old urban transportation is unable to cope up with the present demands. Also, in some places natural calamities such as landslides and earthquakes lead to the destruction of infrastructure. To resolve these problems and meet the present demands and requirements, governments of various countries and several investors are investing huge amount of money in infrastructure projects. Rapid population growth has given rise to the demand for additional rail infrastructure. However, many countries are lacking to provide sufficient capital or space to build additional roads and railways.

The frequently changing climate has raised critical concerns and created a need to rethink about rail systems, thereby boosting investments for R&D. This has also encouraged new technological improvements such as metro trains, Maglev trains, light rails, mono rails, and hyper loop. Global concerns such as global warming, shrinking resources, and increasing fuel prices have led to the emergence of green transport in various countries. In addition, several countries encourage the adoption of green transport infrastructure such as rail transport, Electric Vehicles (EVs), Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), and electric motorcycles. Europe is the major established market for global rail infrastructure and the Asia-Pacific market is expected to experience growth during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific comprises emerging and developing economies such as China, India, Korea, and Japan and is experiencing a considerable growth in population.

Significant factors that drive the rail infrastructure market include the increase in demand for transportation due to rapid globalization, rapid transport infrastructure aging, and increase in population growth. In addition, the factor that restrains the market include increase in fuel prices and shrinking resources. Also, emergence of green transport system and investments by governments of several countries in rapid transit systems provide opportunities for the market.

The rail infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of infrastructure, type, ownership, and region. Based on infrastructure, it is categorized into rail network, new track investment, and maintenance investment. By type, it is categorized into locomotive, rapid transit vehicle, and railcar. On the basis of ownership, it is divided into private rail road and public rail road. By region, it is analyzed for Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and LAMEA.

Key Market Segments

By Infrastructure

o Rail Network

o New Track Investment

o Maintenance Investment

By Type

o Locomotive

o Rapid Transit Vehicle

o Railcar

By Ownership

o Private Rail Road

o Public Rail Road

Key Market Players Profiled

o GE Company

o Bombardier Transportation

o Alstom

o Siemens

o Kawasaki Heavy Industries

o National Railroad Passenger Corporation

o BNSF Railway Company

o Norfolk Southern Corp

o The Kansas City Southern Railway Company

o Union Pacific Railroad Company

