Underfill Material Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Underfill Material Market is accounted for $240.56 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $535.56 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Rising demand in automotive and military industries is the major key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, flip chip packaging of low-k devices is providing opportunities for the market growth. However, reducing profit margins of underfill suppliers may restrain the market growth.

Underfill materials are fused formulations of inorganic fillers and organic polymers which can be used as a semiconductor packaging to attain better quality of thermo-mechanical presentation. Molded underfill (MUF), Capillary underfill (CUF) and no flow underfill (NUF) are some techniques which are used in underfill materials.

By Product, Capillary Underfill Material (CUF) held considerable growth during forecast period due recent developments in the electronic industry. It is used in several packaging techniques which include ball grid array, chip scale packaging, flip chip, and others. By geography, Asia Pacific commanded considerable market share attributed to high adoption of these underfill materials in various industries in China.

Some of the key players profiled in the Underfill materials include H.B Fuller, Zymet, Yincae, Advanced Material, Nordson Corporation, Henkel, Master Bond, Epoxy Technology, NAMICS Corporation and Finetech.

Products Covered:

• No Flow Underfill Material (NUF)

• Capillary Underfill Material (CUF)

• Molded Underfill Material (MUF)

Applications Covered:

• Chip Scale Packaging (CSP)

• Ball Grid Array (BGA)

• Flip Chips

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

