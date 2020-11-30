5G Infrastructure Market Overview, Opportunities And Challenges Forecast To 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

Internet of things (IoT) industry is rapidly evolving, which is driving the global 5G infrastructure market at a tremendous rate. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “global 5g infrastructure market, size, share and global trend by component (fibers, cables, antenna, transceiver, wireless backhaul, modem, router), communication infrastructure (small cell, macro cell, radio access network (ran), distributed antenna system (das), and geography forecast till 2026” suggests that the global market will rise at a whopping CAGR of 73.04% during the forecast period, 2018-2026.

Top Players

AT&T

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

co

Intel Corporations

Qualcomm Technologies

Belden

There is a skyrocketing demand for high-speed internet among end-use industries. 5G infrastructure plays a crucial role while deploying high-speed internet service. The analysts in the report predict that the global market is anticipated to reach USD 50,640.4 Mnby 2026, as against USD720.6 Mn in 2018.

“5G technology is expected to positively influence connected agriculture, smart cities, machine-to-machine communication, and home automation,” says a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “Moreover, some of the prominent challenges faced by organizations with regards to improving reliability, performance, and connectivity can be resolved through 5G infrastructure,” he added. 5G connectivity offers several advantages such as higher efficiency and high-speed data transmission than 3G or 4G networks.

Key Industry Developments

June 17,2019 – Ericsson launched enhanced 5G standalone New Radio(NR) software which helps organizations in achieving low latency and better coverage.

2018, July – Nokia has signed a D3.5 billion multi-year agreement with T-Mobile US Inc., that will help build 5G wireless network infrastructure.

Segmentation

1. By Component

Fibers

Cables

Antenna Active Antenna Passive Antenna

Transceivers

Wireless Backhaul

Modem

Router

2. By Communication Infrastructure

Small Cell

Macro Cell

Radio Access Network (RAN)

Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

3. By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Increasing Investments in 5G Technology in North America Contributes to the Growth

From a geographical standpoint, North America is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the global 5G infrastructure market. Moreover, the market covered the value of USD 266.0 Mn in the year 2018. An increasing number of infrastructure projects in the U.S. is the primary factor responsible for driving the market in North America. Early adoption of advanced technologies such as automation, internet of things (IoT) among others can give significant impetus to the market in North America. The growth in this region is also attributable to the rising demand for on-demand video services and the rising trend of smart cities. Presence of prominent players in the U.S. and government-backed support in the country creates ample growth opportunities for the market.

The market in Europe is expected to grow at a considerable rate owing to the presence of well-established 5G infrastructure providers. Countries such as the U.K and Europe are currently involved in testing 5G technology. For instance, Vodafone is planning to roll out 5G technology tests in Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Bristol, London, and Cardiff. In 2018, the market in the Asia Pacific was valued at USD 162.1 Mn and is expected to grow at a substantial rate in the forthcoming years. The growth is ascribable to the rising support from government and private industries.

