Acrylic Adhesives Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The "Acrylic Adhesives Market" report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Acrylic Adhesives market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Acrylic Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Acrylic Adhesives market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Acrylic Adhesives market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Packaging Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Packaging industry dominates the demand for acrylic adhesives with numerous applications in products, such as tapes, labels, cases, and cartons.

– Asia-Pacific region has been witnessing fastest growth in the global packaging industry, where countries, such as China and India has been leading the market.

– Factors, such as e-commerce, online food deliveries, and innovation & development in packaging industry has been driving the growth of packaging industry in the region.

– The packaging industry in North America and Europe are mature markets, while Middle East & Africa region has been witnessing moderate growth of the industry. However, with e-commerce business increasing in these regions, the packaging industry is also witnessing growth in these markets, further driving the demand for raw materials, like adhesives and others.

– Thus, such trends in the global packaging industry is expected to drive the demand for acrylic adhesives during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Factors, such as strong growth in construction activities, increasing packaging demand from the expanding e-commerce business platform, increasing output in food & beverage industry, have been driving the demand for acrylic adhesives in the region.

– Countries, such as China and India lead the market demand for acrylic adhesives, due to high packaging requirements in the country.

– China and India hold the potential to grow at a faster rate in e-commerce packaging market as internet use in these countries continue to expand at a tremendous rate. The demand for food & beverage products is also supporting the growth of the paper packaging and rigid packaging sectors in these countries at a steady rate.

– Besides, the construction sector in these countries is expected to grow at a noticeable rate due to numerous projects planned for construction during the forecast period.

– China currently has numerous airport construction projects, such as, which are either in development or planning stage. These include – Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc. Besides, the government rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next ten years.

– In India, the government’s investment target of USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial clusters is expected to boost commercial construction in the country.

– Besides, construction is also growing at a noticeable rate in countries, such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore.

– Hence, all such favorable market trends in the region are expected to drive the growth of the acrylic adhesives market during the forecast period.

Acrylic Adhesives Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Acrylic Adhesives market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Acrylic Adhesives including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Acrylic Adhesives Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rapidly Growing Construction Industry in Asia-Pacific & Middle East

4.1.2 Increasing Usage in Packaging Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Strict VOC Regulations in North America and Europe

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Water-based

5.1.2 Solvent-based

5.1.3 Reactive

5.1.4 Others

5.2 End-User Industry

5.2.1 Packaging

5.2.2 Building & Construction

5.2.3 Transportation

5.2.4 Appliances

5.2.5 Electrical & Electronics

5.2.6 Sporting Goods

5.2.7 Woodworking

5.2.8 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M Company

6.4.2 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.3 Ashland Inc.

6.4.4 Avery Dennison Corp.

6.4.5 Dymax

6.4.6 Franklin International

6.4.7 H.B. Fuller Co.

6.4.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.9 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.10 Huntsman Corp.

6.4.11 ITW (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

6.4.12 LORD Corp.

6.4.13 Mactac

6.4.14 Mapei SPA

6.4.15 Permabond LLC

6.4.16 Pidilite Industries

6.4.17 RPM International

6.4.18 Sika AG

6.4.19 Toagosei Co., Ltd.

6.4.20 Wacker Chemie AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Adoption of Bio-based Products

