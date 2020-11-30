Automotive Automatic Transmission Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Automotive Automatic Transmission Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Automotive Automatic Transmission market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Automotive Automatic Transmission market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

OEMs Focusing on Developing Advanced Automatic Transmission

The German automatic transmission supplier ZF developed a new 8-speed automatic transmission. The company’s main focus was to improve fuel efficiency by using lightweight technology.

– The new gear set design consists of four planetary gear sets and five shift elements that help in minimizing the drag loss and improve transmission efficiency. The optional hydraulic impulse oil storage (HIS) offers start/stop function, which can increase the fuel savings.

– This new automatic transmission is hybrid compatible and can be used across all AWD dive concepts, which include AWD center differential integrated, integrated AWD system, and hang-on AWD.

During 2017, ZF manufactured 3.5 million units of its 8-speed automatic transmission for Aston Martin, FCA, JLR, and for the Volkswagen group. In 2019, the company received a billion dollar contract from BMW, in which, ZF is expected to supply its latest version of this 8-speed automatic transmission for a BMW’s series of models that may be launched in 2022.

Furthermore, ZF is also testing the possibilities in starting the production of this technology for China and the United States, where the shares of automatic passenger cars are high.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. In the Asia-Pacific region, countries, such as China, India, and the ASEAN countries, are anticipated to witness high demand for automatic cars, especially India, with the continually growing vehicle population.

In India, the demand for automatic transmission cars and SUVs has significantly increased over the past three years.

During 2014-2015, the sales of passenger cars with automatic transmission accounted for 5% of the total sales. By the end of 2018, this figure increased to 12% of the total passenger car sales, accounting to about 3.7 lakh units a year. Maruti Suzuki was the largest producer of automatic cars in India, with sales accounting to over 1.5 lakh units in 2018.

Almost 80% of the cars sold in India are under the price range of 12 lakhs. Within this price range, Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza, Dzire, Baleno, Toyota’s Yaris, and Honda’s Amaze are the top-selling automatic transmission cars in the country.

Although most Indian buyers prefer a manual SUV, the demand for automatic transmission SUVs has increased over the past two years. Most of the premium SUV models available in the Indian market, such as Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, Audi Q-Series, BMW X-Series, etc., have an automatic transmission as a standard system.

In the light of the worsening road conditions, advancements in technology, growing preference toward economy and convenience, and rising demand for fuel-efficient cars, the demand for automatic transmission vehicles in India is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

