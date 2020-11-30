Bio-ethanol Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Bio-ethanol Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Bio-ethanol market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Bio-ethanol market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275299

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Bio-ethanol Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275299

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Bio-ethanol market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Bio-ethanol market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Bio-ethanol market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Automotive & Transportation Industry

– Exhaust gases of bio-ethanol are much cleaner as it burns more cleanly. Bio-ethanol can be directly used in vehicles and acts in a similar fashion to conventional fuels.

– Furthermore, bio-ethanol has a high-octane rating that enables high engine compression ratios which increases engine efficiency and performance.

– Compared to conventional gasoline, bio-ethanol based fuel has a low volumetric energy density and requires more bio-ethanol per kilometer (by as much as 50%) when compared to gasoline.

– The conversion of a conventional spark-ignition engine vehicle into a pure bio-ethanol engine simply requires adjustment of the timing (and electronic control systems where used) and the fitting of a larger fuel tank due to the fuel’s low energy density.

– Low percentage bio-ethanol blends (up to E10) can readily be used by most conventional gasoline engines without the need for any modifications and can even slightly improve their performance.

– The increasing preference for ecofriendly fuel is increasing the demand for bio-ethanol in the automotive & transportation sector.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. The United States is the largest producer of bio-ethanol, globally, followed by Brazil, China, and Canada. It is also the largest consumer of bio-ethanol.

– In the recent years, bio-ethanol production increased as a result of higher renewable fuel standard (RFS) targets and growth in domestic motor gasoline consumption, almost all of which is now blended with 10% ethanol by volume.

– Moreover, the US pharmaceutical industry is also expanding at a rapid pace. According to the Centre of Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the US National Health Expenditure is projected to grow by an average of 5.5% annually over the next decade.

– Driven by biofuel policies, which aim to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and increase domestic energy supply, US production and consumption of bio-ethanol have doubled over the years.

– With rapid growth in corn-based biethanol in the U.S., advances in crop yields, energy use efficiency in fertilizer production, biomass-to-ethanol conversion rates, and energy efficiency in ethanol production, the demand for bio-ethanol has improved over the decade in the region.

– These factors are also expected to drive the market during the studied period, in North America.

Bio-ethanol Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Bio-ethanol market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Bio-ethanol including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275299

Detailed TOC of Bio-ethanol Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from the Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Government Initiatives

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Shifting Focus to Biobutanol

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Feedstock

5.1.1 Sugarcane

5.1.2 Corn

5.1.3 Wheat

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Automotive and Transportation

5.2.2 Power Generation

5.2.3 Pharmaceutical

5.2.4 Cosmetics

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Abengoa Bioenergy SA

6.4.2 Algenol

6.4.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.4.4 Cargill, Incorporated

6.4.5 DowDuPont

6.4.6 Ethanol Technologies

6.4.7 GranBio

6.4.8 Green Plains Inc.

6.4.9 Jilin Fuel Ethanol Co. Ltd. (CNPC)

6.4.10 Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

6.4.11 POET, LLC.

6.4.12 Raizen (incl. Shell)

6.4.13 Valero Marketing and Supply Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Technological Advancements

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Zirconium Target Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Global Industry Insights by Top Regions, Key Players, Growth Drivers, CAGR Status, Sales Revenue Forecast to 2026

Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Size, Manufacturing Share, Business Growth Rate, Global Trends, Prominent Players, Business Advancement Plans by 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Underwater Exploration Robotic Machine Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026

Smart Apparel Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026

Storage Resource Management Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025

Rotary Friction Welding Machines Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry

Airlines Market Size, Trends 2020 Global Industry by Manufacturers Growth Rate | COVID-19 Impact on Future Scope, Demand Status, Business Strategy Forecast to 2026

Non-Sparking Tools Market Share Value Analysis with Key Technologies 2020 Market Dynamics of Key Players, Global Opportunities, Demand Status Forecast till 2026

Tablet and E-Reader Application Processors Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Dental Ceramics Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025

5G Radome Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

2,6-Diaminopyridine Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026