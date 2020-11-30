Biomedical Pressure Sensors Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Biomedical Pressure Sensors Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Biomedical Pressure Sensors market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Biomedical Pressure Sensors market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Scope of the Report:

Biomedical pressure sensors are used in applications that target three major respiratory disorders: asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and sleep apnoea. They are used in both diagnostic types of equipment, for measuring the pressure of air expelled from the lungs, along with therapeutic equipment, such as, oxygen therapy equipment, nebulizers, and ventilators.

Biomedical Pressure Sensors market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Biomedical Pressure Sensors market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Fitness and Wellness Application Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– Wearable and implantable devices or electronics have rapidly entered the area of digital health in various biomedical applications, including monitoring, tracking, and recording aiming for the improvement of fitness and wellness which is penetrating the adoption of a different biomedical pressure sensor device.

– For instance, Tajitsu et al. implemented a piezoresistive pressure sensor in a wristband for HR monitoring which monitors the pressure variation in the radial artery causes mechanical stress on the piezoelectric layer, resulting in potential variation across the electrodes.

– As the government is also putting more efforts into fitness and environmental purity, many renowned companies are putting effort to come out with new healthy fitness products to create a healthy environment.

– In March 2019, Fitbit has launched a ‘Fitbit Versa Lite Edition’ which has relative SpO2 pressure sensor, that has the potential to estimate changes in blood oxygen levels and help track new health indicators about health, such as sleep apnea.

Asia-Pacific to hold Largest Market Share

– The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the major share because of growth in application areas of the healthcare sector. The escalating demand in the emerging economies of China, South Korea, and India is predicted to spur the regional demand for such sensors.

– Increase in government initiatives in mHealth products, rise in adoption of smartphones and other electronic devices with sensor technology, surge in investment by public and private players to introduce sensors in mHealth, and rise in adoption of IoT and advanced technologies are the major factors driving the market.

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to gain market share due to rise in prevalence of chronic disorders and surge in awareness about medical sensors among the people. Increased focus on development of medical sensors in the past few years, improvement in health care infrastructure, and early detection of diseases fuel the growth of the medical sensors market in these regions.

– The National Natural Science Foundation of China has funded E-skin, and the combination of biomedicine and sensing technology for human health monitoring are important components for biomedical pressure sensors.

