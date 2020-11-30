Blood Clotting Accelerant market to Stand Tall from 2019 to 2029

Blood clotting accelerants are used to enhance the process of blood clotting within a shorter period of time than it would require normally. Blood clotting is a complex mechanism which involves various factors and normal coagulation functioning in a patient is screened by tests prior to surgeries. The use of blood clotting accelerant is increasing in clinical spheres as a result of increasing incidence of conditions like hemophilia, anemia, thrombolysis, pulmonary embolism (PE), deep vein thrombosis (DVT), liver diseases, surgical treatments and genetically inherited deficiencies which impede normal coagulation process and can be confirmed via blood clotting accelerants. According to the National Hemophilia Foundation, von Willebrand disease affects up to 1% of US population. Current gene therapy research trials are focused on methods to insert factor VIII genes into hemophilic patients to restore normal coagulation functioning.

According to the clinicaltrials.gov data, together DVT and PE affect 500,000 people in Europe every year. This results in expensive disease treatment costs, days lost from work and represents the most common cause of deaths in hospitals. The data reveals that out of total 2292 clinical trials on thrombosis, 392 clinical trials are currently in phase IV due to research funding from various governments, industrial entities, academic institutes and contract research organizations. The stringent norms in public sector armed forces require medical test which includes blood testing where blood clotting accelerant are utilized to shorten the turnaround time of the screening. The recent trend of universal insurance coverage makes it obligatory to test blood to decide on the amount of premium and is mostly carried out through clinical laboratories using blood clotting accelerants. Athletes and sportsperson undergo doping test intermittently before major events and since 2018, Tour de France has mandated at least 8 anti-doping tests per day to assess the presence of any performance boosting drugs in the body.

The global market for blood clotting accelerants segmented on the basis of product form, end user, and geography.

Blood Clotting Accelerant Market Segmentation by Product Form Blood Clotting Accelerant powder Blood Clotting Accelerant solution

Blood Clotting Accelerant Market Segmentation by End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Research Institutes



Blood clotting accelerants is mostly available in crystalline powder form to increase the shelf life over longer period of time. The aqueous form of blood clotting accelerants is specifically manufactured to be used instantly without any further addition of clotting factors or reagents. The blood clotting accelerants in powder form are expected to be dominant shareholder in the blood clotting accelerant market owing to its ease of material handling and storage convenience. On the other hand, the aqueous form is expected to be generating steady revenue for blood clotting accelerant market. On the basis of end user, diagnostic laboratories is anticipated to be largest revenue generator owing to higher dependence for the facilities by a larger population. Academic and research institutes are expected to rise the demand blood clotting accelerants market with rising number of educational courses and clinical trials focused on pathological studies. The strategic approach of big players in the blood clotting accelerants market is to acquire, collaborate and sign agreements with smaller regional diagnostic laboratories and public funded institutes.

The North America blood clotting accelerants market is expected to be a prominent market and is estimated to show high market growth owing to advanced clinical infrastructure coupled with high research and development activities in the region. Europe blood clotting accelerants market is expected to be the second most lucrative market for blood clotting accelerants due to presence of resources and funds. The recombinant Blood Clotting Accelerant Market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to show high market growth over the forecast years due to a presence of high market opportunity in the blood clotting accelerants market. Moreover, the presence of larger population might fuel the growth of the blood clotting accelerants market in the region.

Some of the key players in the blood clotting accelerants market include Merck KgaA, Baxter International Inc, CSL Ltd., Inc., Grifols International SA, Kedrion S.P.A., Novo Nordisk A/S, Octapharma AG, PeproTech, Inc., ACROBiosystems, and others.

