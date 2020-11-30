COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis – Grow Lights Market 2020-2026

According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the Grow Lights Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.

The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the Grow Lights Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.

The market research report Grow Lights Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the Grow Lights Market, that include:

• Recent Developments/Updates

• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

• Competitive News Feed Analysis

• Industry Regulatory Changes

Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.

The key players profiled in the research study of Grow Lights Market include:

Royal Philips

General Electric Company

Osram Licht aG

Gavita Holland B.V.

Lumigrow Inc.

Heliospectra aB.

Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd.

Illumitex Inc.

Hortilux Schreder B.V.

The study on the global Grow Lights Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Grow Lights Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global Grow Lights Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Grow Lights Market.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Grow Lights Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Grow Lights Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Grow Lights Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 High Intensity Discharge

1.4.3 Fluorescent Lighting

1.4.4 LED

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Grow Lights Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Vertical Farming

1.5.3 Indoor Farming

1.5.4 Commercial Greenhouse

1.5.5 Turf and Landscaping

1.5.6 Research

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Grow Lights Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Grow Lights Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Grow Lights Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Grow Lights Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Grow Lights, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Grow Lights Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Grow Lights Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Grow Lights Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Grow Lights Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Grow Lights Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Grow Lights Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Grow Lights Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Grow Lights Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Grow Lights Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Grow Lights Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Grow Lights Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Grow Lights Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Grow Lights Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Grow Lights Production by Regions

4.1 Global Grow Lights Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Grow Lights Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Grow Lights Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Grow Lights Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Grow Lights Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Grow Lights Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Grow Lights Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Grow Lights Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Grow Lights Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Grow Lights Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Grow Lights Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Grow Lights Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Grow Lights Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Grow Lights Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Grow Lights Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Grow Lights Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Grow Lights Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Grow Lights Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Grow Lights Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Grow Lights Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Grow Lights Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Grow Lights Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Grow Lights Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Grow Lights Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Grow Lights Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Grow Lights Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Grow Lights Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Grow Lights Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Grow Lights Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Grow Lights Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Grow Lights Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Grow Lights Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Grow Lights Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Grow Lights Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Grow Lights Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Grow Lights Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Grow Lights Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Grow Lights Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Grow Lights Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Royal Philips

8.1.1 Royal Philips Corporation Information

8.1.2 Royal Philips Overview

8.1.3 Royal Philips Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Royal Philips Product Description

8.1.5 Royal Philips Related Developments

8.2 General Electric Company

8.2.1 General Electric Company Corporation Information

8.2.2 General Electric Company Overview

8.2.3 General Electric Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 General Electric Company Product Description

8.2.5 General Electric Company Related Developments

8.3 Osram Licht AG

8.3.1 Osram Licht AG Corporation Information

8.3.2 Osram Licht AG Overview

8.3.3 Osram Licht AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Osram Licht AG Product Description

8.3.5 Osram Licht AG Related Developments

8.4 Gavita Holland B.V.

8.4.1 Gavita Holland B.V. Corporation Information

8.4.2 Gavita Holland B.V. Overview

8.4.3 Gavita Holland B.V. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Gavita Holland B.V. Product Description

8.4.5 Gavita Holland B.V. Related Developments

8.5 Lumigrow Inc.

8.5.1 Lumigrow Inc. Corporation Information

8.5.2 Lumigrow Inc. Overview

8.5.3 Lumigrow Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Lumigrow Inc. Product Description

8.5.5 Lumigrow Inc. Related Developments

8.6 Heliospectra AB.

8.6.1 Heliospectra AB. Corporation Information

8.6.2 Heliospectra AB. Overview

8.6.3 Heliospectra AB. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Heliospectra AB. Product Description

8.6.5 Heliospectra AB. Related Developments

8.7 Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd.

8.7.1 Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

8.7.2 Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd. Overview

8.7.3 Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd. Product Description

8.7.5 Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd. Related Developments

8.8 Illumitex Inc.

8.8.1 Illumitex Inc. Corporation Information

8.8.2 Illumitex Inc. Overview

8.8.3 Illumitex Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Illumitex Inc. Product Description

8.8.5 Illumitex Inc. Related Developments

8.9 Hortilux Schreder B.V.

8.9.1 Hortilux Schreder B.V. Corporation Information

8.9.2 Hortilux Schreder B.V. Overview

8.9.3 Hortilux Schreder B.V. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Hortilux Schreder B.V. Product Description

8.9.5 Hortilux Schreder B.V. Related Developments

8.10 Sunlight Supply Inc

8.10.1 Sunlight Supply Inc Corporation Information

8.10.2 Sunlight Supply Inc Overview

8.10.3 Sunlight Supply Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Sunlight Supply Inc Product Description

8.10.5 Sunlight Supply Inc Related Developments

9 Grow Lights Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Grow Lights Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Grow Lights Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Grow Lights Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Grow Lights Sales Channels

11.2.2 Grow Lights Distributors

11.3 Grow Lights Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Grow Lights Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Grow Lights Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Grow Lights Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

