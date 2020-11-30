COVID-19 Impact on Target Drone Market 2020 – future development, manufacturers, trends, share, size and forecast edited by leading research firm

“

A recent report published by Report Ocean on the Target Drone Market is a detailed assessment of the key market dynamics. Followed by thorough research of the Target Drone Market industry business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision along with the study of historical as well as current market growth parameters. The research study identifies key influencing factors affecting the global market for Target Drone Market during the forecast period 2020-2026.

To study the Target Drone Market marketplace in detailed manner, the industry has been segmented in various segments.

Insights about regional segmentation of the Target Drone Market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of the worldwide market.

For the global Target Drone Market, the regional segments are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Market Players included in the research report to study the status of the Target Drone Market are:

The major vendors covered:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

The Boeing

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Griffon aerospace

BaE Systems

BSK Defense S.a

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions

aerotargets International

Rotron Power

Tasuma(UK)

Meggit PLC

RMS s.a. Technology

Denel SOC

Equipaer Industria aeronautica

amjet-u Tech

air affairs australia

P.B aviation

Textron

Turkish aerospace Industries

airbus Group

Key objectives of the research report are:

• To estimate the market size of global Target Drone Market on regional and global basis.

• To evaluate key market determinants governing the dynamics of the global Target Drone Market during the forecast period.

• To recognize major market segments of the Target Drone Market and evaluate the market shares along with study of demand-supply gap analysis.

• To offer a competitive scenario of the global Target Drone Market with major strategic developments by key companies.

• To offer impact study of COVID-19 on the global Target Drone Market marketplace.

Benefits offered by the report:

• It offers market size estimation of the global Target Drone Market on regional and global level to provide detailed insights of the market.

• The report is based on unique research design for calculating market size estimation and forecast.

• Identification of key companies dealing in the global market with related strategic developments.

• The research study offers niche insights to support strategic decision-making process of buyer.

• The analytical report includes an exhaustive scope that cover all the possible market segments helping stakeholders dealing in the Target Drone Market.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Target Drone Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Target Drone Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Target Drone Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Piston Engine

1.4.3 Wankel Engine

1.4.4 Turboprop

1.4.5 Turbojet

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Target Drone Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Military

1.5.3 Aerospace

1.5.4 Science Research

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Target Drone Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Target Drone Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Target Drone Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Target Drone Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Target Drone, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Target Drone Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Target Drone Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Target Drone Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Target Drone Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Target Drone Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Target Drone Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Target Drone Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Target Drone Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Target Drone Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Target Drone Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Target Drone Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Target Drone Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Target Drone Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Target Drone Production by Regions

4.1 Global Target Drone Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Target Drone Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Target Drone Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Target Drone Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Target Drone Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Target Drone Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Target Drone Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Target Drone Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Target Drone Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Target Drone Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Target Drone Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Target Drone Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Target Drone Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Target Drone Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Target Drone Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Target Drone Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Target Drone Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Target Drone Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Target Drone Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Target Drone Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Target Drone Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Target Drone Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Target Drone Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Target Drone Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Target Drone Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Target Drone Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Target Drone Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Target Drone Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Target Drone Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Target Drone Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Target Drone Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Target Drone Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Target Drone Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Target Drone Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Target Drone Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Target Drone Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Target Drone Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Target Drone Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Target Drone Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Target Drone Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

8.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Corporation Information

8.1.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation Overview

8.1.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation Product Description

8.1.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation Related Developments

8.2 The Boeing

8.2.1 The Boeing Corporation Information

8.2.2 The Boeing Overview

8.2.3 The Boeing Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 The Boeing Product Description

8.2.5 The Boeing Related Developments

8.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation

8.3.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Corporation Information

8.3.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation Overview

8.3.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation Product Description

8.3.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation Related Developments

8.4 Griffon Aerospace

8.4.1 Griffon Aerospace Corporation Information

8.4.2 Griffon Aerospace Overview

8.4.3 Griffon Aerospace Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Griffon Aerospace Product Description

8.4.5 Griffon Aerospace Related Developments

8.5 BAE Systems

8.5.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information

8.5.2 BAE Systems Overview

8.5.3 BAE Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 BAE Systems Product Description

8.5.5 BAE Systems Related Developments

8.6 BSK Defense S.A

8.6.1 BSK Defense S.A Corporation Information

8.6.2 BSK Defense S.A Overview

8.6.3 BSK Defense S.A Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 BSK Defense S.A Product Description

8.6.5 BSK Defense S.A Related Developments

8.7 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions

8.7.1 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Corporation Information

8.7.2 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Overview

8.7.3 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Product Description

8.7.5 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Related Developments

8.8 Aerotargets International

8.8.1 Aerotargets International Corporation Information

8.8.2 Aerotargets International Overview

8.8.3 Aerotargets International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Aerotargets International Product Description

8.8.5 Aerotargets International Related Developments

8.9 Rotron Power

8.9.1 Rotron Power Corporation Information

8.9.2 Rotron Power Overview

8.9.3 Rotron Power Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Rotron Power Product Description

8.9.5 Rotron Power Related Developments

8.10 Tasuma(UK)

8.10.1 Tasuma(UK) Corporation Information

8.10.2 Tasuma(UK) Overview

8.10.3 Tasuma(UK) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Tasuma(UK) Product Description

8.10.5 Tasuma(UK) Related Developments

8.11 Meggit PLC

8.11.1 Meggit PLC Corporation Information

8.11.2 Meggit PLC Overview

8.11.3 Meggit PLC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Meggit PLC Product Description

8.11.5 Meggit PLC Related Developments

8.12 RMS s.a. Technology

8.12.1 RMS s.a. Technology Corporation Information

8.12.2 RMS s.a. Technology Overview

8.12.3 RMS s.a. Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 RMS s.a. Technology Product Description

8.12.5 RMS s.a. Technology Related Developments

8.13 Denel SOC

8.13.1 Denel SOC Corporation Information

8.13.2 Denel SOC Overview

8.13.3 Denel SOC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Denel SOC Product Description

8.13.5 Denel SOC Related Developments

8.14 Equipaer Industria Aeronautica

8.14.1 Equipaer Industria Aeronautica Corporation Information

8.14.2 Equipaer Industria Aeronautica Overview

8.14.3 Equipaer Industria Aeronautica Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Equipaer Industria Aeronautica Product Description

8.14.5 Equipaer Industria Aeronautica Related Developments

8.15 Amjet-u Tech

8.15.1 Amjet-u Tech Corporation Information

8.15.2 Amjet-u Tech Overview

8.15.3 Amjet-u Tech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Amjet-u Tech Product Description

8.15.5 Amjet-u Tech Related Developments

8.16 Air Affairs Australia

8.16.1 Air Affairs Australia Corporation Information

8.16.2 Air Affairs Australia Overview

8.16.3 Air Affairs Australia Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Air Affairs Australia Product Description

8.16.5 Air Affairs Australia Related Developments

8.17 P.B Aviation

8.17.1 P.B Aviation Corporation Information

8.17.2 P.B Aviation Overview

8.17.3 P.B Aviation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 P.B Aviation Product Description

8.17.5 P.B Aviation Related Developments

8.18 Textron

8.18.1 Textron Corporation Information

8.18.2 Textron Overview

8.18.3 Textron Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Textron Product Description

8.18.5 Textron Related Developments

8.19 Turkish Aerospace Industries

8.19.1 Turkish Aerospace Industries Corporation Information

8.19.2 Turkish Aerospace Industries Overview

8.19.3 Turkish Aerospace Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Turkish Aerospace Industries Product Description

8.19.5 Turkish Aerospace Industries Related Developments

8.20 Airbus Group

8.20.1 Airbus Group Corporation Information

8.20.2 Airbus Group Overview

8.20.3 Airbus Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Airbus Group Product Description

8.20.5 Airbus Group Related Developments

9 Target Drone Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Target Drone Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Target Drone Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Target Drone Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Target Drone Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Target Drone Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Target Drone Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Target Drone Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Target Drone Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Target Drone Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Target Drone Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Target Drone Sales Channels

11.2.2 Target Drone Distributors

11.3 Target Drone Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Target Drone Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Target Drone Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Target Drone Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

