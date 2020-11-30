COVID-19 Update: Global Speaker Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Bose Corporation, Sony, Beats Inc, Harman International, Yamaha Corporation of America, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Speaker Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Speaker market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Speaker industry. Growth of the overall Speaker market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Speaker Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Speaker industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Speaker market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Bose Corporation

Sony

Beats Inc

Harman International

Yamaha Corporation of America

Audiovox Corporation

Poineer

Logitech

Sennheiser

Polk Audio

Altec Lansing

Creative

Samsung

Philips

Panasonic

LG

Doss

Edifier

Bowers & Wilkins

. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Speaker market is segmented into

Portable Speaker

Smart Speaker

Home Audio Speaker

Other

Based on Application Speaker market is segmented into

Home Use

Commercial