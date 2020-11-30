Cyber Security Market Latest Trends, Revenue Growth Rate And Application Scope | Fortune Business Insights

Quickly rising e-commerce exercises will be the key driver for the worldwide Cyber Security Market development during the estimate time frame. Online business monsters, for example, Amazon are quick expanding their organizations and item contributions and biological system of associated gadgets is getting more extensive and greater. For instance, in 2017, Amazon apparently dispatched in excess of 5 billion items all-inclusive. As indicated by the OECD’s Creditor Reporting System, assets to the tune of USD 6.6 billion were dispensed to advance cross-fringe electronic availability somewhere in the range of 2006 and 2016. Accordingly, as more individuals shop and execute on the web, the worldwide Cyber Security Market income is set to get powered in the figure time frame.

Order Complete Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101165

According to the report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Cyber Security Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Travel and Transportation, Energy and Utilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, the global Cyber Security Market value is expected to reach USD 289.8 billion by 2026, from its current standing at USD 131.3 billion. The report also contains an in-depth analysis of the various factors and dynamics that will shape the market during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights identifies some of the important players in the global Cyber Security Market:

Microsoft

IBM

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Forcepoint

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

RSA Security LLC.

Cisco

McAfee, LLC

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated.

Qualys, Inc

Key Market Driver –

Increasing integration of advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning in cybersecurity solutions

Growing information security regulations across industries

Key Market Restraint –

Lack of skilled cybersecurity workforce

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cyber-security-market-101165

Segmentation

1. By Component

Solutions

Network Security

Cloud SecurityApplication Security

End-point Security

Others

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

2. By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

3. By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

4. By End-User

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Travel and Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Others

5. By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Request for Customization https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cyber-security-market-101165

Key Industry Developments

July 2019- Symantec launched its new cloud access security solution to help organizations secure cloud and internet access. The cloud access security solution enables organizations to reduce operational cost and complexity while lowing the operational risk.

June 2019 – Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd., one of the leading providers of the cyber security solutions launched a new artificial intelligence-based malware detection engine to its SandBlast Network threat prevention solution. The new Malware DNA engine helps organizations effectively identify and block zero-day threats before the damage.

Increasing Reliance on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions to Enhance Market Potential

According to a study by Capgemini, 21% of the companies surveyed reported that they experienced security breaches as their businesses grew. The survey also found out that two-thirds of the companies believe that the implementation of AI will strengthen their security infrastructure. AI technologies are expected to be further augmented by advancements in Machine Learning (ML). This bodes well for the global Cyber Security Market as application AI software gains popularity in the private and public sectors.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/cybersecurity-market-101165

Table of Content

5. Global Cyber Security Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

5.2.1. By Component (Value)

5.2.1.1. Solution

5.2.1.1.1. Network Security

5.2.1.1.2. Cloud Security

5.2.1.1.3. Application Security

5.2.1.1.4. End-point Security

5.2.1.1.5. Others

5.2.1.2. Services

5.2.1.2.1. Professional Services

5.2.1.2.2. Managed Services

5.2.2. By Deployment (Value)

6. North America Cyber Security Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

6.2.1. By Component (Value)

6.2.1.1. Solution

6.2.1.1.1. Network Security

6.2.1.1.2. Cloud Security

6.2.1.1.3. Application Security

6.2.1.1.4. End-point Security

6.2.1.1.5. Others

6.2.1.2. Services

6.2.1.2.1. Professional Services

6.2.1.2.2. Managed Services

6.2.2. By Deployment (Value)

6.2.2.1. Cloud

6.2.2.2. On-Premise

6.2.3. By Organization Size (Value)

6.2.3.1. SME’s

6.2.3.2. Large Enterprises

6.2.4. By End-User (Value)

6.2.4.1. BFSI

7. Europe Cyber Security Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Key Policies and Regulations

7.3. Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

7.3.1. By Component (Value)

7.3.1.1. Solution

7.3.1.1.1. Network Security

TOC Continued…!

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

(Have a Look at Reports Trending in “Energy & Power” Industry)

View Related Reports:

“Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Gamification Market Size 2020-2026 by Top Key Player, Revenue, Demand, Technology, Future Growth, and Trend Analysi? Fortune Business Insights “

Portable Filtration System Market Latest Trends, Revenue Growth Rate And Application Scope | Fortune Business Insights

Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Market – What will be the Short-term Impact of Coronavirus? Fortune Business Insights

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Hydraulic Fracturing Market? Fortune Business Insights

Contact Center Software Market Segmentation, Research Methodology And Revenue Growth Forecast Till 2026

Marine Engine Market Size, Key Technology And Industry Trends Forecast Till 2026

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Mechanical Seals Market?

About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]