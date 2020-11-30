Data Center Construction Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Data Center Construction Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Data Center Construction market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Data Center Construction market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275326

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Data Center Construction Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275326

Scope of the Report:

The data center constructions focus on designing and building a data center by considering capacity, disaster tolerance, and efficient design. Depending upon the quality and reliability of the data center, the Scope of the Report: is limited to Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4, which is being used in small, medium and large scale enterprise.

Data Center Construction market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Data Center Construction market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Adoption of Hyperscale Data Centers is Driving the Market Growth

– Hyperscale data center is broadly used in different sectors to increase computing ability, memory, networking infrastructure, or storage resources. The different features of a hyperscale data center include the physical infrastructure and distribution systems that support data centers, maximizing cooling efficiency, the ability to scale computing tasks in a quicker and faster way.

– Many cloud-based companies such as Google and Facebook are investing in supercomputers to accommodate their hyperscale needs.

– For instance, Facebook is expecting the construction of its fifth hyperscale facility, a H-shaped Building with 2.5 million sq. ft area by mid 2020.

– Furthermore, in February 2019, India’s leading data center player, CtrlS, invested INR 2000 crore in setting up hyperscale infrastructure which is claimed to be the world’s largest Hyperscale Tier-4 data center facility.

– Besides, in Thailand, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) announced the construction of their hyperscale data center facility which will consist of two seven-story buildings within a data center campus where each building will support an IT load of 20MW, with construction taking place over two phases. This increased contruction of hyperscale data centers is expected to significantly drive the market growth.

North America to Hold a Major Share

– Over the years, the United States has been identified to be one of the fore-runners in the adoption of new technologies. With the rise in big data analytics, companies in that region, to avoid falling short on traditional storage, have been identified to deploy the construction of new data centers and colocation centers to run business analytics.

– The growing investment in the metro infrastructure in North America has provided optimal opportunity for the data center construction. For instance, CyrusOne has built 340,000 square feet mega-data center in Dallas metro in three phases with 100MW of capacity.

– Furthermore, the service industry in the United States has been growing at a robust rate, which in turn is leading to the generation of vast volumes of data. Organizations are increasingly adopting data centers to store and process the acquired data.

– In 2018, Kolos data center constructed the largest data center in the world in Ballangen, Norway with 600,000-square meter, 1,000 MW of computing power. The data center to scale up to two GW of consumable renewable power, which is more than any other data center location in the world.

Data Center Construction Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Data Center Construction market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Data Center Construction including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275326

Detailed TOC of Data Center Construction Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Cloud Applications

4.3.2 Rising Adoption of Hyperscale Data Centers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Necessary Resources

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Tier Type

6.1.1 Tier 1

6.1.2 Tier 2

6.1.3 Tier 3

6.1.4 Tier 4

6.2 By Size of the Enterprise

6.2.1 Small and Medium-scale Enterprise

6.2.2 Large-scale Enterprise

6.3 By End User

6.3.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

6.3.2 IT & Telecommunications

6.3.3 Government & Defense

6.3.4 Healthcare

6.3.5 Retail

6.3.6 Power & Energy

6.3.7 Manufacturing

6.3.8 Other End Users

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 United States

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 United Kingdom

6.4.2.2 Germany

6.4.2.3 France

6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 India

6.4.3.3 Japan

6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.4.1 Brazil

6.4.4.2 Mexico

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 IBM Corporation

7.1.2 SAS Institute Inc.

7.1.3 Turner Construction Co.

7.1.4 DPR Construction, Inc

7.1.5 Fortis Construction

7.1.6 Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Inc.

7.1.7 HITT Contracting Inc.

7.1.8 JE Dunn Construction Group, Inc.

7.1.9 M. A. Mortenson Company, Inc.

7.1.10 AECOM

7.1.11 Gilbane Building Company, Inc.

7.1.12 Clune Construction Company, L.P.

7.1.13 Nabholz Corporation

7.1.14 RagingWire Data Centers, Inc.

7.1.15 CyrusOne Inc.

7.1.16 Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

In-Vehicle Video Surveillance Market Size by Growth Segments, Industry Analysis by Global Opportunities, Key Players, Future Demand Status Forecast to 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Size by Global Growth Trends 2020 | Latest Trends, Business Statistics, Development Status by Regions, Opportunity Assessment Forecast to 2025

CRNO Steel Lamination Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026

Medical Cannabis Vaporizers Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Low Noise Amplifier Market Growth Opportunities, Size Outlook 2020: Business Prospect and Industry Share, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size Analysis 2020 Covers Future Scope of Key Players, Market Dynamics with Industry Share, COVID-19 Analysis and Forecast to 2024

﻿Ophthalmoscope Market Key Developments by Global Size, Emerging Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth Status of Manufacturers, and Product Specification Forecast to 2020-2024

Kaoliang Wine Market Share Forecast Analysis 2020 Industry Top Players with Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Interactive Packaging Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Kitchen Grater Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co

Walking Frame Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026

Probiotic Supplements Market Size Analysis by Business Revenue Estimation 2020 | Industry Share, Product Overview, Growth Opportunities by Top Manufacturers Forecast to 2026