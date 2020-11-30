Defoamers Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Defoamers Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Defoamers market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Defoamers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Defoamers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Defoamers market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Defoamers market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Anitfoams to Dominate the Market

-Antifoams are chemicals that are widely used for controlling foams, which otherwise causes a lot of problems. The existence of foams poses a lot of serious problems in the operation of industrial process, transportation, filling and ultimately the quality of finished products.

-Therefore, many industries widely utilize the services of antifoams. Antifoam formulations are generally available in compound, emulsion, and powder forms, for both aqueous and non-aqueous systems, in the market.

-Antifoams are broadly categorized into two types, which are silicone antifoams & non-silicone antifoams. Out of these, silicone antifoams are more well-known and are considered the ideal antifoam as they have low surface and interfacial tension.

-Antifoams find applications in dozens of end-user industries, such as food & beverages, chemical & plastics, pulp & paper, oil & mining, construction, water treatment, mechanical fluids, and paints & coatings, among others.

-In terms of consumption, North America is currently the largest market of antifoams, which is closely followed by Europe. The growth in the consumption of antifoams in the pulp & paper industry, as well as in the food processing industry in the United States is primarily responsible for such a high consumption of antifoams in North America.

-Hence, antifoams are likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the major market share owing to the high demand from countries like China and India.

– China is one of the largest consumers of defoamers in the Asia-Pacific region. This could be attributed to the fact that the country is the largest producer of automobiles and has the largest market share in the growth of the SUV market.

– Moreover, the country is the largest construction market in the region. This growth in construction sector will lead to an increase in the demand for paints & coatings and in turn, will push the growth for defoamers in the country.

– The country is the largest producer and exporter of textiles in the world. The textile industry in China shrank a little in the recent years, but still offers significant opportunities. According to the China National Textile and Apparel Council, the Chinese textile industry is expected to grow at a healthy annual rate of 7%; the Council is also planning to boost the exports of fiber products to USD 400 billion by 2020.

– Owing to the aforementioned reasons, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Defoamers Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Demand in Asia-Pacific due to Rapid Industrialization

4.1.2 Introduction of Innovative & New Products

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations on VOC Containing Defoamers

4.2.2 Decline in usage in Printing Industry due to Digitalization

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Antifoams

5.1.2 Oil Based Defoamers

5.1.3 Water Based Defoamers

5.1.4 Silicone Based Defoamers

5.1.5 Powder Defoamers

5.1.6 EO/PO Based Defoamers

5.1.7 Alkyl Polyacrylates

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Paints & Coatings

5.2.2 Petroleum

5.2.3 Pulp & Paper

5.2.4 Food & Beverages

5.2.5 Water & Waste Water Treatment

5.2.6 Textiles

5.2.7 Agricultural Chemicals

5.2.8 Mining

5.2.9 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Accepta

6.4.2 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

6.4.3 Apollo Chemical Co LLC

6.4.4 Aqua Clear, Inc.

6.4.5 Ashland

6.4.6 Baker Hughes

6.4.7 BASF SE

6.4.8 Elkem Silicones

6.4.9 Buckman

6.4.10 Burlington Chemical Co.

6.4.11 Clariant Ltd

6.4.12 Dow Chemical Co.

6.4.13 Dow Corning Corp.

6.4.14 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.15 Elementis plc

6.4.16 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.17 GE

6.4.18 GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

6.4.19 Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

6.4.20 Huntsman Corp.

6.4.21 Kalo

6.4.22 Kemira Oyj

6.4.23 Lubrizol Corp.

6.4.24 Momentive Performance Materials

6.4.25 Munzing Chemie GmbH

6.4.26 Nalco

6.4.27 Nopco

6.4.28 Om Tex Chem Priveate Ltd.

6.4.29 Organic Defoamer Group

6.4.30 PMC Group, Inc.

6.4.31 Shin-Etsu

6.4.32 Sigma-Aldrich

6.4.33 Siltech

6.4.34 Solvay S.A.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Defoamers

