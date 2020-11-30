Energy Management System Market Demand, Indepth Analysis And Estimated Forecast Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

As per the report, extreme completion amongst the energy suppliers, increasing awareness regarding the environmental concerns, such as global warming, and surge in the prices of oil are few of the major factors that have attracted numerous public and private enterprises as well as the governments of several countries to invest huge sums to increase the global “energy management system“ market sales. Additionally, the newly developed energy management solutions would aid in the wise use of renewable and non-renewable energy resources across the world. Enterprises would also be able to identify and improve the excessive wastage of energy through an enhanced energy management process.

Segmentation

1. By Type

System Home Energy Management System (HEMS) Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS)

Services Monitoring & Control Implementation & Integration Maintenance Consulting & Training



2. By End-user

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Building Automation

Energy and Utilities

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

3. By Region

North America (S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

The global Energy Management System Market is likely to gain momentum from numerous benefits, namely, profitability, less operation cost, and improved productivity. Fortune Business Insights, in a published report titled “Energy Management System Market, Size, Share, and Global Trend By Type (System, Services), By End-User (Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Building Automation, Energy and Utilities, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, and Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” states that the global market is anticipated to reach USD 48,901.1 Mn by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2026). Fortune Business Insights further mentions that the global market was valued at USD 18,269.6 Mn in 2018.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

May 2019: Eaton launched ‘Energy-Aware,’ a frequency response energy solution based on Eaton’s reserve power technology. Energy-Aware enables organizations that use large amounts of electricity to stabilize the grid and contribute to renewable power.

June 2019: Enel X, one of the prominent providers of digital solutions partnered with Panasonic Solar. This partnership enables Panasonic to offer its photovoltaic panels by Enel X with tailored solutions based on customer needs.

Top Players

Tendril Networks Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

IBM Corporation

Eaton

Siemens

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

SAP SE

General Electric Co.

Enel X

Schneider Electric SE

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

