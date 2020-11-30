Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Size, Key Analysis And Comprehensive Growth Forecast Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

Nowadays, several organizations around the world are adopting automated and digital solutions at a rapid rate. It is further increasing the risk of data theft in those organizations. To battle the challenges of third-party exposure, Enterprise Governance, Risk & Compliance threats, reputation risk, and regulatory change, the adoption of eGRC will aid in the global enterprise governance, risk & compliance (eGRC) market growth during the forecast period.

According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Enterprise Governance, Risk & Compliance (eGRC) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, Telecom & IT and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2026,” the global enterprise governance, risk & compliance (eGRC) market is projected to reach USD 57.57 Billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. However, the report states that the global market was valued at USD 21.72 Billion in 2018. The report further provides an in-depth examination of the ongoing and latest trends with a focus on the business environment worldwide.

Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed evaluation of the global market by analyzing the factors driving the market. Besides this, it also discusses some of the economic trends prevailing in the energy and power industry. These trends are analyzed in the report to see an overall impact on the global market.

The integration of internet of things with the system is a major factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the market during the forecast period 2018-2026. Additionally, rising adoption of e-financial services is expected to boost the global market.

On the contrary, high cost associated with upgraded technology is a factor that may restrain the global market.

As stated in the report, North America held a significant share in the market in 2017. The region is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Owing to intense research and development taking place in the region for IoT integration in the system is likely to enable the growth in the region. Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth owing to rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle in nations such as India and China.

The report also offers insights on the key players operating in the global market

IBM and Thomson Reuters Focus on Strategic Partnership for Developing a Combination of AI and Data

IBM, a multinational information technology company, based in the U.S., announced its partnership with Thomson Reuters, a Canadian multinational media conglomerate, headquartered in Canada in May 2019. The strategic collaboration would aid the banks in addressing the increasing regulatory requirements through a robust combination of real-time regulatory insights and artificial intelligence (AI). The developed solution is called RegTech and it would be delivered from IBM cloud.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

