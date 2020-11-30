Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Fuel Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Ethanol is gaining support for application as fuel, owing to its renewable source and environmentally friendliness with lower emissions. Ethanol has a higher octane number than gasoline, providing premium blending properties.

– Low-octane gasoline is blended with 10% ethanol to attain the standard 87 octane. Carbon monoxide production from ethanol fuel is significantly lower, when compared to gasoline engines.

– Moreover, for the last several years, refiners add ethanol to fuel, because it burns cleaner than pure gas that helps to cut carbon footprint. Additionally, the use of ethanol as a fuel helps to reduce the oil dependency.

– In California, ethanol replaced methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE) as a gasoline component. E10, one of the most common blends, contains 90% gasoline and 10% ethanol in order to oxygenate fuel and reduce emission.

– In Brazil, the fuel ethanol consumption is driven largely by an ethanol blending mandate and lower prices relative to gasoline. However, the country’s fuel ethanol prices are not competitive with fuel ethanol from the United States primarily on account of higher agricultural feedstock costs, especially along Brazilian coastal areas.

– In 2018, the Canadian province of Ontario planned to blend gasoline with 15% ethanol by 2025, as a part of its Environment plan. The Environment Plan is to meet up the Canada’s 2030 greenhouse gas reduction targets and reduce emissions by 30% under the Paris Agreement.

– Hence, all such trends in the market are likely to drive the demand for ethanol for fuel application during the forecast period.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. Stringent regulations towards reducing the use of fossil fuels and rising demand from the food processing industry have been driving the demand for ethanol in the region.

– The government in the countries, such as United States, Canada, and Mexico have been focusing on reducing the use of fossil fuel and pollution caused with the use of such fossil fuels. In this regards, ethanol being cleaner resource, the region has been resorting to the ethanol blended fuels, which serves as one of the major factors driving the growth of the ethanol market in the region.

– For instance, in the United States, more than 97% of gasoline contains ethanol. E10, one of the most common blends, contains 90% gasoline and 10% ethanol in order to oxygenate the fuel and reduce emission. Since 2001, the E15 blend, which contains 15% ethanol, has also been approved for use.

– The food processing industry is significantly growing, owing to the higher dependency on processed, ready-to-eat and frozen & packaged food. Thus, with the growing population through new birth and migration, the demand for the industry has also been increasing, which is further increasing output and demand for ethanol from the industry in the region.

– Hence, all such market trends are expected to drive the demand for the ethanol market in the region during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Ethanol as Biofuel

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Ethanol in the Food Processing Industry

4.1.3 Growing Use in Beer Production

4.1.4 Stringent Government Policies to Restrict the Use of Fossil Fuels

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increase in Awareness about Ill Effects of Alcohol Consumption

4.2.2 Advent of Hybrid Electric Vehicles

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis

4.6 Technological Snapshot

4.7 Import Export Trends

4.8 Price Trends

4.9 Regulatory Policies

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Grade

5.1.1 Food Grade

5.1.2 Industrial Grade

5.1.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

5.1.4 Lab Grade

5.2 Purity

5.2.1 Undenatured Ethanol

5.2.2 Denatured Ethanol

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Industrial Solvent

5.3.2 Fuel/Fuel Additive

5.3.3 Bacteriacide/ Disinfectant

5.3.4 Beverages

5.3.5 Personal Care

5.3.6 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 HPCL Biofuels Limited

6.4.2 Advanced Bioenergy LLC

6.4.3 Andersons Ethanol Group

6.4.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.4.5 Aventine Renewable Energy

6.4.6 Braskem

6.4.7 British Petroleum

6.4.8 Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC

6.4.9 Cargill Corporation

6.4.10 Flint Hill Resources LP

6.4.11 Green Plains Inc.

6.4.12 INEOS

6.4.13 Kirin Holding Company

6.4.14 LyondellBasell Industries NV

6.4.15 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.16 Pacific Ethanol Inc.

6.4.17 SABIC

6.4.18 Sasol Limited

6.4.19 POET

6.4.20 Solvay Group

6.4.21 The Andersons Ethanol Group

6.4.22 Valero

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Surging Demand to Produce Ethanol from Corn and Sugar

